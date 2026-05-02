Avalanche Begin Round Two Battle Against Wild Sunday Night

Offensively, Colorado hasn’t been a one-man show in the playoffs—it’s been more of a steady rotation of contributors finding their moments. Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon, and Artturi Lehkonen are all tied for the team lead with four points through four games, and each has done it in a different way. MacKinnon has driven play and created pressure every shift, Landeskog has been finishing around the net while setting a physical tone, and Lehkonen has quietly shown up in the right spots at the right time.