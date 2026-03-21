Avalanche Breathe Easier After Wild’s Nail-Biting OT Victory

With the Stars’ loss, Colorado maintains its slim but critical lead in the Central Division. The Avalanche will aim to stretch their advantage tomorrow morning against the Washington Capitals, while the Wild prepare for a three-game road trip beginning in Tampa Bay on March 24. Every point matters in this tightly contested division, and Minnesota’s victory demonstrates they remain a formidable presence—even without Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek. Both forwards are day-to-day, leaving the Wild’s lineup flexible but slightly depleted heading into the final 11 games of the regular season.