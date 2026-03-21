Avalanche Breathe Easier After Wild’s Nail-Biting OT Victory

The race for the Central Division’s top spot tightened Saturday night, but the Colorado Avalanche can breathe a little easier—at least for now.
Entering the night with a four-point cushion over the surging Dallas Stars, the Avalanche will face the Washington Capitals tomorrow morning holding a 100-97 lead in the standings, while the Minnesota Wild remain poised behind at 92 points after a dramatic 2-1 overtime victory against Dallas at Grand Casino Arena.
Even without their star forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek, the Wild displayed remarkable resilience, rallying through penalties and a tense overtime session to claim a crucial win. Seconds after rattling the post, Vladimir Tarasenko delivered the decisive blow 3:06 into 3-on-3 overtime, securing his 20th goal of the season and 12th career overtime tally. Assists went to Bobby Brink and Quinn Hughes, highlighting Minnesota’s depth and poise under pressure.
The third period had the feel of a playoff series condensed into 20 minutes. The Wild survived two separate penalties, including a four-minute man disadvantage after Bobby Brink was assessed a high-sticking call. Eight of Filip Gustavsson’s 28 total saves came while Minnesota was shorthanded, including a jaw-dropping stop on a one-timer from Wyatt Johnston and a perfectly timed block by Brock Faber on Jason Robertson. Minnesota’s penalty kill held firm, denying Dallas on both power plays while even generating a shorthanded scoring chance by Nico Sturm.
Earlier in the game, Stars forward Jason Robertson struck first, converting a power-play opportunity 5:39 into the opening period by banking a shot off Jake Middleton’s skate for his 38th goal of the season. The strike gave Dallas an early edge, though it didn’t diminish the intensity and competitiveness that defined the first two periods.
Midway through the second, Bobby Brink capitalized on a breakaway orchestrated by Hughes’ precise stretch pass, finishing with a sharp backhand to level the score. Jared Spurgeon, honored before the game for his 1,000th NHL appearance, earned an assist on the play, adding another layer to the emotional momentum for the Wild.
Before puck drop, the Wild celebrated Spurgeon’s milestone, a testament to longevity and consistency in Minnesota’s lineup. Spurgeon’s family—wife Danielle, their four children, and his parents Barry and Debi—joined him on the ice as he received a silver stick in recognition of his achievement. Video tributes from current and former teammates punctuated the moment, a reminder of his influence both on and off the ice.
The final period saw both teams pushing for the win, with momentum swinging with each possession. A high-sticking penalty on Jonas Brodin gave Dallas another opportunity on the power play, but Gustavsson, Faber, and the Wild defensive corps thwarted every attempt. Even with Brink’s double-minor looming large, Minnesota’s special teams rose to the occasion, preserving the tie and forcing overtime.
In the extra frame, the Wild seized their moment. Tarasenko, displaying elite timing and positioning, buried the winning goal, ending a tense duel that showcased the precision and mental fortitude of Minnesota’s roster. Jake Oettinger finished with 26 saves in the losing effort, dropping his career record against the Wild to 8-1-4.
With the Stars’ loss, Colorado maintains its slim but critical lead in the Central Division. The Avalanche will aim to stretch their advantage tomorrow morning against the Washington Capitals, while the Wild prepare for a three-game road trip beginning in Tampa Bay on March 24. Every point matters in this tightly contested division, and Minnesota’s victory demonstrates they remain a formidable presence—even without Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek. Both forwards are day-to-day, leaving the Wild’s lineup flexible but slightly depleted heading into the final 11 games of the regular season.