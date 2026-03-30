Avalanche Call-Ups Making Impact As Eagles Edge Wranglers 2-1

Trent Miner’s 31-save performance and a two-goal night from Taylor Makar powered the Colorado Eagles past the Calgary Wranglers, highlighting the continued impact of the Avalanche’s AHL depth.
The Colorado Avalanche have relied heavily on contributions from their AHL pipeline this season, and that depth was on full display in the Colorado Eagles’ latest win.
Goaltender Trent Miner turned aside 31 of 32 shots, while Taylor Makar scored twice to power the Eagles to a 2–1 victory over the Calgary Wranglers on Sunday.
Defenseman Gustav Stjernberg recorded the first two points of his professional career with a pair of assists, while Danil Gushchin and Ivan Ivan each added a helper.
Miner Continues To Impress
Miner’s performance is nothing new for the Avalanche organization. The 23-year-old appeared in four NHL games earlier this season while Mackenzie Blackwood was sidelined, and made the most of his opportunity.
On January 10, Miner earned his first NHL victory in style—a 4–0 shutout over the Columbus Blue Jackets—becoming just the 17th goaltender in league history to record a shutout in his debut win. Across those four appearances, he posted a 1-0-3 record, a 2.03 goals-against average, and an impressive .933 save percentage.
Statistically, Miner has taken a step back from last season, but he continues to deliver solid results. He currently holds a 14-6-7 record, along with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.
Makar Knocking On The Door
Makar continues to trend toward a breakthrough at the NHL level. The 23-year-old has appeared in 12 games with Colorado this season and, while he has yet to record his first point, he has consistently generated scoring chances. Performances like Sunday’s suggest it’s only a matter of time before he finds his offensive rhythm at the NHL level.
At the AHL level, the 25-year-old has produced steadily, recording 14 goals and nine assists for 23 points in 48 games with the Eagles this season.
Ivan has taken a slightly different path. After appearing in 40 games for Colorado last season—registering five goals and three assists—he has spent most of this year in the AHL. In limited NHL action (nine games), he has recorded one assist.
The 23-year-old has been a consistent contributor in the minors, posting seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points in 58 games with the Eagles this season.
Stjernberg Making An Early Statement
One name that continues to gain traction is Stjernberg, who signed a two-year contract with the Avalanche just weeks ago and is already making an impact at the professional level.
The 23-year-old defenseman wrapped up his junior season at Bowling Green State University with a strong two-way showing, posting six goals and four assists in 25 games while serving as an alternate captain. He led all Falcons defensemen in goals—setting a career high—and ranked sixth on the team in scoring, while also pacing the roster with 34 blocked shots.
A native of Enebyberg, Sweden, Stjernberg compiled 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) across 86 collegiate games from 2023 to 2026. His sophomore campaign stood out as a breakout year, highlighted by career bests in assists (12), total points (16), and plus-minus (+7), in addition to a team-leading 42 blocked shots.
He made an immediate impact as a freshman as well, appearing in 31 games and leading all Bowling Green defensemen with 11 points (four goals, seven assists).
Stjernberg’s entry-level contract with Colorado begins this fall, and he will remain on an AHL deal for the remainder of the season.
Brindley Begins Next Chapter
This matchup also marked the first Eagles appearance for Gavin Brindley, who was reassigned following a wave of roster changes at the NHL level, including the returns of Logan O'Connor and Gabriel Landeskog, as well as the additions of Nazem Kadri and Nicolas Roy.
Brindley did not record a point in his Eagles debut, but the 21-year-old is expected to be a contributor moving forward. Earlier this season, he netted his first NHL goal on October 11 against the Dallas Stars and has totaled 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 56 games.
Colorado returns to action Wednesday, April 1, when it visits the Bakersfield Condors at Dignity Health Arena.