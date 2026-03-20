Avalanche Cannot Hide Flaws Against League’s Best

On the back end, Colorado has been attempting to adapt. The trade of Samuel Girard to the Penguins for Brett Kulak was intended to stabilize the blue line. While Kulak has largely performed well alongside Sam Malinski on the third pairing, the recent decline in Devon Toews’ play forced head coach Jared Bednar to make adjustments. For the game against Dallas, Toews was moved to the second pairing with Malinski, while the usual second-pairing duo of Brent Burns and Josh Manson shifted to the third line.