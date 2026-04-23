Avalanche Carry 2–0 Lead Into LA As Kings Face Must-Win Pressure In Game 3

The Avalanche carry a 2–0 series lead into Los Angeles after controlling pace and structure through the opening games, while the Kings return home needing immediate adjustments to avoid falling into a deeper playoff hole.
The Avalanche are up 2–0 after two games, and the Kings return to Los Angeles already chasing the series.
Kings Face Pressure To Reset Pace At Home
Through the first two games, Los Angeles has struggled to consistently establish any rhythm through the neutral zone, and that’s where the series has started to tilt. Breakouts have been rushed, entries have been predictable, and extended offensive-zone time has been rare.
That combination has left the Kings spending too much of the series defending. Even when they’ve managed to settle into structure, they haven’t been able to sustain pressure long enough to shift momentum for more than a shift or two at a time.
Back at home, the expectation is urgency. If Los Angeles falls into another slow start, the gap in this series will only feel wider.
Avalanche Depth Continues To Shape The Matchup
Colorado hasn’t needed dominance from one line to take control of the series. Instead, it’s been the steady pressure from top to bottom that’s made the difference.
Shifts don’t end cleanly for Los Angeles. Even when the Kings manage to exit their zone, Colorado’s forecheck tends to recycle the puck back into danger areas quickly, forcing repeated defensive sequences.
That cycle has worn on the Kings over two games. It’s not just the scoring chances—it’s the sustained time defending them.
What Los Angeles Has To Clean Up
The adjustments for the Kings aren’t extravagant, but they do require some kneading.
Cleaner puck movement through the neutral zone is the first step. Too many stalled entries have allowed Colorado’s structure to reset before Los Angeles can get established in the offensive zone.
There also has to be more directness early in possession. Extended perimeter play has played into Colorado’s defensive positioning, limiting shooting lanes and reducing second-chance opportunities.
And then there’s discipline. Against a power play that can shift a game quickly, unnecessary penalties become an even heavier burden in a series already trending in the wrong direction.
Avalanche Look To Keep Control
For Colorado, the challenge shifts slightly in Game 3. A 2–0 lead brings comfort, but it also brings the risk of easing off the pace that created it in the first place.
So far, the Avalanche have avoided that trap by staying aggressive through all four lines and keeping pressure in transition. The goal now isn’t to sit on the series—it’s to keep dictating it.
In a building where momentum can swing quickly, that approach matters. Because once control slips in the playoffs, it rarely comes back easily.