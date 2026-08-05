Avalanche Could Have A Major Goaltending Decision On Their Hands Next Summer

Ilya Nabokov's development could have a major impact on the Avalanche's long-term plans in net and Scott Wedgewood's future in Colorado.
The Colorado Avalanche could have a major decision waiting for them in net — and the answer may already be developing within their own organization.
Scott Wedgewood is coming off another outstanding season, Mackenzie Blackwood is locked into Colorado's long-term plans, and Ilya Nabokov is about to begin the most important chapter of his development. Somewhere between those three goaltenders could be the answer to one of the Avalanche's biggest questions for 2027 and beyond.
Nabokov isn't simply another prospect trying to work his way through the system. The 23-year-old has already won a Gagarin Cup, been named a KHL playoff MVP and established himself as one of Russia's most promising young goaltenders. But his path to the NHL has never been completely straightforward.
His size and unorthodox style have raised questions about how his game will translate against the NHL's best shooters. His statistics also took a noticeable step backward during his final season in Russia.
There is, however, more to that decline than the numbers suggest.
Nabokov was already beginning to reshape his game for North American hockey, making his upcoming season with the Colorado Eagles far more consequential than a typical AHL campaign.
If those adjustments work, Colorado could have its next NHL goaltender waiting in the wings.
If they don't, the Avalanche may have a very different decision to make when Wedgewood reaches free agency.
And that makes Nabokov one of the most intriguing players in Colorado's organization heading into the 2026-27 season.
The Avalanche selected Nabokov 38th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, making him the first goaltender taken that year and the highest goalie selected by the franchise since Philippe Sauvé went 38th overall in 1998.
At the time, Colorado was betting on a goaltender who had already begun carving out an impressive professional résumé in Russia.
Nabokov had spent the previous three seasons with Metallurg Magnitogorsk, establishing himself as one of the KHL's more promising young netminders.
During the 2023-24 regular season, he posted a 23-16-6 record with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage. He followed that with another productive campaign, going 23-17-6 while recording a 2.22 GAA and a .923 save percentage.
Then came the postseason that put Nabokov firmly on the radar.
During Metallurg's run to the 2024 Gagarin Cup, Nabokov was spectacular. He went 16-6 with a remarkable 1.82 GAA and .942 save percentage, helping lead his club to a championship while earning playoff MVP honors.
Nabokov also became the youngest goaltender in KHL history to win the award. He was subsequently recognized as a KHL All-Star and Rookie of the Year, adding even more credibility to Colorado's decision to invest such a high draft selection in him.
But there was always one obvious question surrounding Nabokov's NHL potential.
At 6-foot-1, he is smaller than the prototypical modern NHL goaltender. His low stance can accentuate that disadvantage, particularly against shooters who can elevate the puck into the upper portion of the net.
In the KHL, however, Nabokov's unconventional style has largely worked in his favor.
His athleticism and explosive lateral movement allow him to cover the crease quickly, recover from difficult positions and make saves from sharp angles. Rather than relying solely on size to take away portions of the net, Nabokov compensates with movement, positioning and an ability to react quickly when a play breaks down.
The challenge is that what works in the KHL does not necessarily translate directly to the NHL.
The NHL features an abundance of elite shooters who can punish even the smallest openings, particularly in the upper portions of the net. Nabokov therefore began adapting his game during his final season in Russia, preparing himself for the demands of North American hockey.
That is an important piece of context when examining his 2025-26 statistics.
Nabokov finished his final season with Metallurg with a 22-7-5 record, but his 2.74 GAA and .901 save percentage represented a significant statistical decline from the numbers he had produced during his previous two seasons.
At first glance, those numbers represent a noticeable step backward.
But they don't tell the entire story.
Styles Make Tendies
Nabokov was beginning to adjust elements of his style with North American hockey in mind. His final season in the KHL was not simply about reproducing the statistical dominance he had displayed during his championship run. He was also preparing himself for the challenges that awaited him across the Atlantic.
His low stance, which has been an effective tool in the KHL, will face a much different test against NHL-caliber shooters. Rather than abandoning the athleticism that made him successful, Nabokov has been tasked with finding the right balance between his natural style and the technical adjustments necessary to succeed on smaller North American ice.
That process may have contributed to the statistical regression, but it could ultimately prove to be one of the more important stages of Nabokov's development rather than a sign that his progress has stalled.
Nabokov went 2-4 in the playoffs during his final KHL season before joining the Colorado Eagles for the remainder of the campaign. He spent time with Colorado's AHL group but did not appear in a game, meaning his first true professional test in North America remains ahead of him.
That makes the 2026-27 season particularly intriguing.
Nabokov signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Colorado on May 30, 2025, keeping him under contract through the upcoming season. He is expected to compete with Trent Miner for playing time with the Eagles as the organization begins to determine just how close he is to becoming an NHL option.
And there is plenty riding on that evaluation.
The Avalanche enter the season with Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood projected to form their NHL tandem. Blackwood provides Colorado with some long-term certainty, as he has four years remaining on his contract.
Wedgewood's situation is much less certain.
The veteran goaltender is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, meaning Colorado will eventually have to determine whether it has a reason to retain him or whether the organization is ready to turn the crease over to the next generation.
That is where Nabokov suddenly becomes much more than a promising prospect.
If he adjusts quickly, performs well with the Eagles and demonstrates that his KHL success can translate to North American hockey, Colorado could have an internal candidate capable of eventually stepping into Wedgewood's role alongside Blackwood.
But if Nabokov struggles, the situation becomes considerably more complicated.
Wedgewood has given the Avalanche plenty of reasons to consider bringing him back. His play over the past two seasons has been outstanding, and his performance this past season helped Colorado's tandem capture the William M. Jennings Trophy.
There was even an argument that Wedgewood could have been in the Vezina Trophy conversation with a larger workload.
If he produces another season at an elite level, Colorado could face a difficult decision. The Avalanche could potentially have a proven veteran who wants a longer-term opportunity on the open market while simultaneously having a highly touted prospect who may not yet be ready to assume NHL responsibilities.
Then there is another piece of the equation that cannot be ignored.
Trent Miner has been part of the Eagles' goaltending picture for years and has continued working toward his own opportunity within the organization. If Nabokov arrives and quickly establishes himself as the preferred option in the AHL, Miner's future could become considerably less certain.
Miner could remain and battle for playing time, but he could also look elsewhere for a clearer path to an NHL opportunity. If that happens, it could give Nabokov even more room to take on a larger workload and accelerate his development.
Those questions won't be answered until the season gets underway.
For now, Colorado has a fascinating situation developing behind Blackwood and Wedgewood.
The organization has a veteran goaltender approaching free agency, a long-term starter already under contract, a young Russian netminder with a championship and playoff MVP on his résumé, and an established AHL goaltender competing for his own opportunity.
Nabokov sits at the center of it all.
His statistics may not have been as dazzling during his final season in Russia, but the circumstances surrounding them matter. He was not simply trying to replicate what had already worked. He was beginning the process of reshaping his game for the level he ultimately hopes to reach.
Now, he gets the chance to find out whether those adjustments were enough.
The 2026-27 season will be about much more than wins, losses, goals-against average or save percentage for Nabokov. It will be his first opportunity to establish himself in North American hockey and show Colorado that the goaltender who dominated the KHL can eventually handle the demands of the NHL.
If he does, the Avalanche may already have their answer for what comes after Wedgewood.
If he doesn't, Colorado may have to decide that its best option is keeping the veteran around a little longer.
Either way, Nabokov's development could quietly become one of the most consequential storylines surrounding the Avalanche's future in net.