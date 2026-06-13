Avalanche Draft Pick May Be Closer Than Expected After Impressive Development Year
Linus Funck didn't light up the scoresheet in his first OHL season, but the Colorado Avalanche have plenty of reasons to be encouraged by the steady development of one of their most intriguing defensive prospects.
Some prospects announce themselves with gaudy point totals. Linus Funck spent his first season in North America proving he could become the kind of defenseman coaches trust.
That's exactly what the Colorado Avalanche were hoping to see when they selected the Swedish blueliner in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL Draft.
Funck was never viewed as an instant-impact prospect. He arrived with NHL size, strong defensive instincts and a mature hockey IQ, but the expectation was always that his development would take time. His first season with the OHL's London Knights did nothing to change that outlook.
The 6-foot-3 right-shot defenseman appeared in 65 regular season games, recording four goals and 18 assists for 22 points. Those are encouraging numbers for a defenseman still learning the North American game, especially one whose value extends far beyond the scoresheet.
Funck isn't asked to drive offense. His job is to close gaps quickly, separate opponents from the puck, disrupt passing lanes and make the smart first pass that turns defense into transition. Those details rarely generate headlines, but they're often what determine whether a prospect eventually earns NHL minutes.
Like most European players making the jump overseas, there was an adjustment period. Funck flashed confidence early, looking comfortable with the puck and contributing offensively while adapting to a faster, more physical style of play. As the season progressed and opponents became more familiar with him, the production leveled off, but his overall game never did.
Night after night, he continued to play the same composed, dependable style that earned him regular minutes on one of the OHL's premier teams. For a young defenseman leaving home and adapting to a new country and playing surface, it was impressive on the surface.
The next phase of his development is easy to point out.
At 6-foot-3 and roughly 190 pounds, Funck has the height NHL teams covet, but there's still room to add strength. More muscle should make him even more effective in board battles, net-front coverage and the physical battles that define professional hockey.
The Avalanche have already seen how a dedicated offseason can accelerate a prospect's development. Seventh-round pick Christian Humphreys spent part of last summer working with renowned strength and conditioning coach Lorne Goldberg before arriving at training camp noticeably stronger and more explosive. He carried that momentum into a standout season with the Kitchener Rangers, helping lead the club to its first Memorial Cup championship in more than two decades.
Funck could benefit from a similar approach. Whether it's with Goldberg or another elite strength coach, adding functional strength while maintaining his mobility could unlock another level in his game.
That's where the offensive upside becomes intriguing. With greater confidence and a stronger frame, Funck should feel more comfortable joining the rush, holding pucks under pressure and trusting his instincts in transition without sacrificing the defensive reliability that already defines his game.
For an Avalanche organization that doesn't boast much prospect depth, this is a promising development.
Funck didn't need a breakout season to validate his potential. He needed experience, consistency and proof that his defensive foundation could translate to North American hockey.
He accomplished all three, giving Colorado another reason to believe its patient approach may eventually pay off.