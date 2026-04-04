Avalanche Enter Stars Clash Reeling After Eight-Goal Mishap Against Vancouver

After a chaotic loss to the Vancouver Canucks, the Colorado Avalanche head to Dallas searching for answers against a Stars team built to expose every mistake.
The stakes feel a little heavier than a typical early-April game when Colorado and Dallas meet — mostly because there’s nothing “typical” about the way the Avalanche are arriving.
They enter this weekend back-to-back stumbling.
A Game That Got Away
Wednesday night was a track meet that spiraled out of control. Colorado gave up eight goals to Vancouver, clawed all the way back from a four-goal deficit to tie it late, and still walked off the ice with a 8–6 defeat that raised more questions than answers. For a team with legitimate postseason aspirations, it was the kind of defensive unraveling that lingers.
And yet, even in the chaos, there was something undeniably on brand about it.
Nathan MacKinnon hit the 50-goal mark — the first player in the league to do so this season — doing what he’s done all year: imposing himself on the game regardless of the scoreline. His goal early in the first period was less about timing and more about inevitability, carving through space and finishing like a player operating on a different frequency.
That’s the paradox of Colorado right now. They can score with anyone. They just aren’t stopping enough.
The Avalanche enter Saturday averaging 3.75 goals per game since March 1 — one of the league’s top marks over that stretch — but that offensive surge has been paired with defensive volatility that makes every game feel unstable. The Vancouver loss was the clearest example: coverage breakdowns, rush chances against, and a game that slipped into pure unpredictability.
Control Vs. Chaos
Dallas, by contrast, arrives with a very different tone.
The Stars handled Winnipeg 3–0 on Thursday in a composed, structured performance that looked exactly like the kind of hockey that translates this time of year. Jake Oettinger turned aside 22 shots for the shutout, while Dallas built its lead early and never let the game drift.
That contrast — Colorado’s chaos versus Dallas’ control — is what defines this matchup.
It’s also what has defined the season series.
Three meetings, three games decided by the narrowest of margins. Two shootout wins for Dallas. One for Colorado. Nothing clean, nothing easy, and nothing that suggests Saturday will be any different.
MacKinnon, historically, has been a problem for Dallas. His 52 regular-season points in 47 games against the Stars only tell part of the story — he’s been just as dangerous in the playoffs, where the intensity rises and space disappears. Gabriel Landeskog and Artturi Lehkonen have also consistently found ways to produce in this matchup, giving Colorado multiple layers of offensive pressure when they’re at their best.
But Dallas doesn’t lack firepower of its own.
Jason Robertson continues to drive the Stars offensively, sitting just under the 90-point mark while producing across all situations. Wyatt Johnston has emerged as a premier goal scorer, already past the 40-goal plateau, while Miro Heiskanen quietly dictates pace from the back end, leading the team in assists and anchoring their transition game.
It’s a roster built with balance — scoring, structure, and a goaltender capable of controlling a game when everything else tightens up.
Which brings the focus back to Colorado’s biggest question.
Not whether they can score — they can.
But whether they can manage a game when it matters.
Because against a team like Dallas, the margin for chaos shrinks. The Stars don’t typically get dragged into wide-open, high-event hockey unless the opponent forces it there. And if Colorado wants to dictate terms, it has to be cleaner than it was Wednesday — more connected defensively, more deliberate with the puck, and far less reliant on late-game heroics.
Otherwise, this turns into exactly the kind of game Dallas prefers: structured, patient, and ready to counter every mistake. Think Floyd Mayweather, but on skates.
For the Avalanche, this isn’t just the final meeting of the regular season.
It’s a measuring stick — and maybe a warning — wrapped into one.