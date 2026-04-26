Avalanche Eye Sweep as Kings Fight to Extend Season

The Avalanche can complete a first-round sweep Sunday, but the Kings return home fighting to keep their season alive.
The Colorado Avalanche have a chance to end their first-round series Sunday afternoon, while a loss for Los Angeles could also bring the curtain down on the legendary 20-year career of Anze Kopitar.
The Avalanche carry a 3-0 series lead into Game 4 at Crypto.com Arena after grinding out victories in all three matchups, including a 4-2 win in Game 3. Colorado has not overwhelmed Los Angeles offensively, but it has been the steadier, more composed club in the moments that have mattered most.
Colorado in Control
Each game in the series has featured narrow margins, yet the Avalanche have consistently found answers. They opened with a 2-1 win, followed with a 2-1 overtime triumph in Game 2, then created separation late in Game 3 to move within one win of advancing.
Colorado’s structure, depth, and poise have allowed it to dictate the tone even when the Kings have clogged the neutral zone and turned games into trench warfare. The Avalanche now have an opportunity to become the first Western Conference team to punch its ticket to the next round.
Kings Facing Elimination
For Los Angeles, the challenge is clear: generate more offense before the season disappears. The Kings have defended competitively throughout the series, but too often their attack has stalled before it could truly pressure Colorado.
Now back on home ice, Los Angeles will try to summon the urgency and emotion that often accompanies elimination games. Anything short of a win sends the Kings into the offseason.
Puck drop is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. MT. Broadcast coverage will be available on Altitude, TNT, TruTV, and HBO Max, with radio coverage on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.
But most importantly, how are you, the fans feeling? Will the Avalanche pull off the sweep? Don't miss all the action as The Hockey News will cover every facet of the game!