Landeskog, Toews Both Out Week-to-Week

The Colorado Avalanche will be without two star players as injuries begin to test their depth midway through the season.

Landeskog, Toews Injured

Head coach Jared Bednar confirmed Monday that both Gabriel Landeskog and Devon Toews are considered week-to-week. Speaking with reporters in Tampa Bay, Bednar said Landeskog is expected to miss “some weeks” due to an upper-body injury, though he emphasized it is still too early to rule the captain out of Olympic consideration for Sweden.

Toews’ absence may be shorter. The defenseman suffered an upper-body injury Saturday in Carolina, and Bednar indicated he could return within a couple of weeks, potentially ahead of Landeskog.

Colorado will wrap up its three-game road trip Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, marking the first game this season that the Avalanche will be without both Landeskog and Toews in the lineup.

At the season’s midpoint, Landeskog has recorded seven goals and 22 points, while Toews has contributed one goal and 13 points from the blue line. Despite the injuries, Colorado enters the matchup with an NHL-best 31-3-7 record as it prepares to face another Eastern Conference heavyweight currently on a heater. The Lightning have won seven games in a row.

The Silver Lining

It isn’t all bad news for Colorado. Landeskog’s absence opens the door for increased opportunity elsewhere in the lineup, particularly for Ross Colton, Victor Olofsson, and Gavin Brindley—three forwards who have struggled to generate offense in recent weeks.

Colton has not found the back of the net since Nov. 26, Olofsson has just one goal in his last 22 games, and Brindley has gone nearly 10 games without scoring. With additional ice time and expanded roles now available, each has a chance to reset and make a meaningful impact.

The timing could be pivotal. As teams around the league begin positioning themselves for the trade deadline and a playoff push, strong performances from internal options could not only stabilize Colorado’s lineup but also elevate the players’ individual seasons when it matters most.

The Game

Coverage of Avalanche-Lightning begins at 5 p.m. local time here in Colorado as both teams square off at Benchmark International Arena.