Avalanche Fall to Ducks in Shootout as Dostál Steals the Show

Late in the period, Ross Colton nearly tied the game after firing a shot from the slot off a perfectly timed feed from Gavin Brindley, but Dostál came up with a stellar save. Anaheim was penalized on the play, as Drew Helleson was sent off for holding, giving Colorado its second power play of the evening. For Colton, it was another near miss in a recent stretch defined by quality chances and better goaltending at the other end.