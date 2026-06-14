Avalanche Fans Want Brock Nelson Gone—Here's Why They're Wrong

Colorado’s 2022 Stanley Cup roster wasn’t assembled overnight or through emotional reactions to postseason disappointment. Andre Burakovsky arrived in 2019. Nazem Kadri was acquired that same summer in the trade that sent Tyson Barrie and Alexander Kerfoot to Toronto. Even after his 2021 suspension for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, the Avalanche didn’t move on from him following a bitter postseason exit. Valeri Nichushkin also signed in 2019 after being bought out by Dallas.