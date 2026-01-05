Avalanche Get Initial Update on Landeskog After Frightening Injury Scare

Captain Gabe Landeskog is on his way back to Denver.

According to The Denver Post’s Corey Masisak, the 33-year-old Avalanche captain is traveling back to Denver to presumably begin the rehabilitation process.

Landeskog Suffers Injury

Landeskog left Colorado’s 2–1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday night at Amerant Bank Arena after a frightening fall that sent him crashing into the net and end boards at full speed. The game marked just the third regulation loss of the season for the Avs (31-3-7) and was largely overshadowed by concern for their captain.

Avalanche fans held their breath as Landeskog remained down on the ice, fearing the worst. Fortunately, the injury did not involve his knee. While Landeskog was clearly in significant pain, there was widespread relief within the organization that no ligament or tendon damage was involved.

His left skate appeared to catch an edge at an awkward angle, sending him forward into the net. At first glance, it appeared his ribcage absorbed most of the impact with the post. While he initially looked like he may have simply had the wind knocked out of him, his continued difficulty getting up made it clear the injury was more serious. Landeskog was helped off the ice by Nathan MacKinnon and head athletic trainer Matt Sokolowski.

Entering Sunday’s game, Landeskog had appeared in all 41 games this season. Head coach Jared Bednar confirmed after the loss that the captain will “miss some time for sure.”

Avs Missing Another Key Player

The Avalanche also received additional injury news on Sunday. Defenseman Devon Toews, who was tripped during Colorado’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes and briefly left before returning, is now sidelined with an upper-body injury. Bednar said Toews — who was recently named to Canada’s 2026 Olympic roster — will not play Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning but will remain with the team, suggesting the injury is relatively minor.

The Avalanche are expected to provide a further update on Landeskog ahead of Tuesday’s matchup in Tampa Bay.