Avalanche Getting Vintage Devon Toews Back Down the Stretch

Devon Toews has rediscovered his form down the stretch, giving the Colorado Avalanche a timely boost on both ends of the ice.
DENVER — For a stretch earlier this season, Devon Toews didn’t quite look like himself. The steady offensive touch that had quietly become part of his identity on the Colorado Avalanche blue line had faded into the background, leaving behind a version of his game that felt… incomplete.
That version didn’t last.
Since returning from the Olympic break in Milan, Toews has rediscovered the rhythm that defined his first several seasons in Colorado. The defensive reliability never wavered—his stick detail, his positioning, his ability to kill plays before they develop—but now the offense has followed him back, too.
His approach, as he’s often maintained, hasn’t changed much. Toews has long measured his game less by point totals and more by overall impact, trusting that production comes and goes over the course of a season.
Finding His Game Again
Head coach Jared Bednar sees it a little differently.
To him, the change isn’t just about numbers—it’s about presence.
“He’s involved,” Bednar said. “Since Cale Makar has been out especially, he’s been involved. Defensively, he’s active and aggressive. We all know how good he is at breaking up plays and getting us moving the other way. But when he’s jumping into the rush and becoming part of the attack, that’s when he’s at his best. That’s what we’ve seen lately.”
Before the Olympic break, Toews’ production told a different story. In 42 games, he managed just 13 points—an unusually quiet pace for a player of his caliber. He also missed 13 games earlier in the season with an upper-body injury, which may have contributed to the dip. Since the break, though, Toews has looked refreshed, recording 10 points in 22 games.
But the underlying numbers might be even more telling.
With Toews on the ice since the break, Colorado has controlled over 62% of shot attempts and owns the team’s best expected goals share among defensemen. Earlier in the year, those same metrics had dipped into the lower half of the defensive group—an uncharacteristic slide for someone so consistently impactful.
The reset—even one spent competing overseas—seems to have done him good.
Away from the rink, it was also a significant stretch personally for Toews. He and his wife, Kerry, welcomed their fourth child just before he departed for the Olympic Games, adding another layer of perspective to an already eventful season.
A New Look Pairing Pays Off
Another wrinkle in Toews’ resurgence has been life without Makar at his side.
For much of his tenure in Colorado, Toews has operated alongside one of the league’s most dynamic defensemen. Recently, though, he’s been paired with Sam Malinski—and the results have been hard to ignore.
In roughly 200 minutes together over the past month, the duo has controlled more than 65% of shot attempts while outscoring opponents 18–8. It’s a different dynamic, but one that’s clearly been working.
The partnership has brought out a complementary style—Toews’ direct, vocal presence alongside Malinski’s poise and awareness—allowing both players to play fast and decisively.
As Colorado eyes another deep postseason push, this version of Toews—steady, assertive, and once again contributing offensively—could be essential.
Within the room, the energy remains high, fueled by winning and a group that continues to enjoy the process as much as the results.