Avalanche Host Flames After Clinching Top Seed In West

The Colorado Avalanche return home to face the Calgary Flames after clinching the Western Conference’s top seed, looking to carry their momentum into the final stretch of the regular season.
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche return home Thursday night with little left to prove in the regular season — but plenty of momentum.
Already locked into the Central Division title and the Western Conference’s top seed, Colorado opens a two-game homestand against the Calgary Flames in the second of three meetings between the clubs this season. The Avalanche dominated the first matchup, a 9–2 win in Denver on March 30, with one more meeting scheduled next week in Calgary.
Colorado Bounces Back
The Avalanche clinched their position atop the conference with a 3–1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. Valeri Nichushkin scored twice, including a shorthanded goal, while Martin Necas added his 37th of the season. Scott Wedgewood turned aside 18 of 19 shots to secure the win.
Colorado’s top-end production continues to drive its success. Nathan MacKinnon enters the matchup leading the NHL with 51 goals while sitting among the league leaders in both assists and total points. Necas has also emerged as a consistent contributor, ranking among the NHL’s top scorers this season.
In net, Wedgewood has quietly been one of the league’s most efficient goaltenders, posting elite numbers in both save percentage and goals-against average among regular starters.
Flames Looking To Regroup
Calgary arrives in Denver following a 4–3 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, a game in which they surrendered a two-goal third-period lead. Wyatt Johnston completed the comeback for Dallas with the overtime winner.
Offensively, the Flames have leaned on a balanced group. Morgan Frost leads the team in goals, while Matt Coronato and Mikael Backlund are among several players clustered near the team lead in points.
Matchup Trends
Historically, Colorado has held the edge in this matchup, owning a winning record across more than 130 regular season meetings. The Avalanche also won the only playoff series between the teams, taking a five-game set in the 2019 Western Conference First Round.
Recent form suggests another difficult test for Calgary. Colorado has been dominant on special teams down the stretch, operating with one of the league’s top penalty-kill units over the past month, while continuing to generate offense at one of the NHL’s highest rates.
With postseason positioning already secured, the Avalanche enter the final stretch focused on maintaining rhythm. Calgary, meanwhile, continues to play for pride and consistency as the regular season winds down.
The Game
The Avalanche (51-16-10) face the Flames (32-36-9) at Ball Arena, with coverage set to begin at 7 p.m. local time.