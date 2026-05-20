Avalanche Legend Fired By Canucks After Turbulent Season

“I’m very honored to become the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks,” Foote said. “This is something I have worked very hard towards for a long time. I would like to thank the Aquilini family, Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin for their belief in me. We have a great group of players and a very determined coaching staff and support team in place already. I know this fanbase is passionate and loyal, and I’m excited to get started.”