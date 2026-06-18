Report: Avalanche Legend Linked To Surprising Western Conference Coaching Move
A former Colorado Avalanche defenseman is gaining traction as a coaching target in the Western Conference, with a familiar connection helping drive growing interest from a surprising destination.
Former Colorado Avalanche defenseman Adam Foote, who was recently dismissed as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, has emerged as a potential coaching target for the Utah Mammoth as the club evaluates options to bolster its bench staff.
According to Vancouver-based reporter Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie & Dhali — The Team, conversations between Foote and Utah have progressed beyond preliminary curiosity, with signs pointing toward genuine traction on a possible agreement.
“There’s interest in Foote from the Mammoth, and I do believe they are trying to get a deal done,” Dhaliwal noted.
One of the underlying reasons this link makes sense is the existing professional overlap between Foote and Mammoth head coach André Tourigny.
Tourigny spent time as an assistant with the Colorado Avalanche from 2013 to 2015, a period that intersected with Foote’s post-playing transition into development work within the organization. Their relationship has carried forward since then, with Foote previously acknowledging Tourigny’s influence on how he approaches defensive teaching and structure at the NHL level.
In today’s coaching market, that kind of familiarity often carries real weight. Systems can be taught, but trust and shared language inside a coaching room are harder to manufacture on the fly.
Foote is available after a turbulent run in Vancouver that saw his trajectory swing sharply between success and collapse.
He first joined the Canucks coaching staff during the 2022-23 season under Rick Tocchet, stepping in midyear and immediately taking charge of the defense group and penalty kill. Early results were encouraging — Vancouver looked more organized defensively, and special teams improved noticeably.
That foundation carried into a strong 2023-24 season, when the Canucks captured the Pacific Division and pushed within one win of a Western Conference Final appearance.
The momentum, however, did not hold.
The 2024-25 season brought internal strain and inconsistency, highlighted by the midseason departure of J.T. Miller following reported friction with Elias Pettersson. The offseason then delivered another shift when Tocchet left the organization despite a significant push from management to retain him.
That sequence set the stage for Foote’s elevation to head coach.
What followed was a difficult 2025-26 campaign in Vancouver. The defensive structure that had once been his calling card as an assistant unraveled across the lineup, and the team struggled to establish any consistent identity in all three zones. The season ultimately collapsed into a full reset, including the trade of Quinn Hughes before Christmas and a last-place finish in the standings.
Foote was relieved of his duties shortly after the season concluded, with Manny Malhotra taking over behind the bench.
Even so, league perception around Foote hasn’t fallen off as sharply as his head coaching record might suggest.
His work with defensemen as an assistant coach continues to be viewed positively around the NHL, particularly in roles where he is focused on structure, detail, and day-to-day development rather than overall system control.
That distinction is part of why Utah’s interest is gaining attention. In a more defined assistant role, Foote would not be asked to oversee the entire bench operation — instead, his responsibilities would likely center on defensive-zone play, positioning, and refining younger players on the back end.
There is also a financial element attached to any potential move. If Foote were to accept a lower salary with Utah than what remains on his Canucks contract, Vancouver would only be responsible for the difference over the remaining term. If Utah matches or exceeds his existing compensation, the Canucks would be fully relieved of the obligation.
For now, no agreement is in place. But the signals are becoming clearer: Utah has interest, Foote is in the market, and the coaching connection points are already established.
And in the NHL, when those three elements align, conversations rarely stay quiet for long.
Foote played for the Quebec Nordiques, who relocated and became the Colorado Avalanche in 1995, and he spent parts of 17 seasons with the franchise across both eras. He was a key member of Colorado’s 1996 and 2001 Stanley Cup-winning teams, anchoring the blue line during two of the most successful periods in franchise history.
He also spent parts of three seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets before being traded back to the Avalanche in 2008, where he ultimately finished his NHL career in 2011.
Foote closed out his playing days with 66 goals and 242 assists for 308 points across 1,154 career NHL games.