Avalanche Let Game 1 Slip Away In Execution Breakdown Against Vegas

“They did a good job,” he explained to The Hockey News. “They didn't give us a whole lot off the rush, which I feel like we haven't gotten a whole lot off the rush the whole playoffs. It's not really that time of year to expect any of that, but thought we still did a decent enough job creating scoring chances, creating some screens, and rebounds around (Carter) Hart, but definitely areas that we can be better at, and they're a good hockey team.”