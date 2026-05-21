Avalanche Let Game 1 Slip Away In Execution Breakdown Against Vegas

Colorado generated chances throughout Game 1 but unraveled in execution at key moments, allowing the Vegas Golden Knights to capitalize on mistakes and seize control of the Western Conference Final opener.
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche didn’t lose Game 1 of the Western Conference Final because they were outplayed—they lost it because they failed to execute in the moments that decided it.
Yes, a few calls didn’t go their way. One sequence in particular stood out—where Rasmus Andersson put on what, from the Avalanche bench, probably looked like an early audition for an Academy Award. The whistle came, the penalty followed, and Vegas capitalized shortly after. It wasn’t the only turning point in the game, but it didn’t help settle things down either. Still, that can’t be the first explanation when a game slips away at home.
Because this one came down to execution.
“I think tonight was a matter of them capitalizing on some of their chances,” captain Gabe Landeskog said. “First one's an odd-man rush, second one's a power play, third one's a 2-on-1 right out of the box. Odd-man rushes, we got to clean that up.”
Landeskog Emphasizes Details And Rush Defense
Landeskog also pointed to how Vegas managed to take away one of Colorado’s core strengths—pace through transition.
“They did a good job,” he explained to The Hockey News. “They didn't give us a whole lot off the rush, which I feel like we haven't gotten a whole lot off the rush the whole playoffs. It's not really that time of year to expect any of that, but thought we still did a decent enough job creating scoring chances, creating some screens, and rebounds around (Carter) Hart, but definitely areas that we can be better at, and they're a good hockey team.”
Colorado had chances. Plenty of them. At times, it felt like every scoring opportunity could’ve been bottled and turned into a full meal for the entire building. The looks were there, the lanes opened up, the puck even cooperated for stretches. It just didn’t finish.
The opening period reflected exactly what this matchup promised—tight structure, disciplined spacing, and two elite teams refusing to give ground. Colorado handled that environment well early, trading structure for structure and refusing to be pulled out of shape.
Second Period Slippage Tilts Momentum
The second period, however, shifted the tone.
Puck management began to unravel. Possession became harder to sustain. Breakouts that normally exit cleanly stalled in neutral ice. Passes that usually connect with rhythm arrived just off timing, just off angle—enough to break momentum entirely. At moments, Colorado appeared to press for something decisive rather than allowing the play to develop organically.
Late in the period, with the Avalanche trailing 2–0, Brock Nelson stepped into a prime one-timer look that could have rewritten the game’s trajectory on contact alone. The lane was open, the goaltender compromised, the net essentially exposed—but the shot sailed high and wide.
Moments later, Ross Colton drove a puck through the crease with no finishing touch at the back post. Chances like that don’t linger in playoff series—they vanish.
Golden Knights Punish Every Missed Opportunity
And Vegas made them pay without hesitation.
Brett Howden arrived at the front of the net with purpose and finished through traffic to extend the lead to 3–0—a goal that perfectly encapsulated the night. Simple. Direct. Uncompromising. A depth player operating with conviction while Colorado searched for structure in its own crease.
He’s been more than just a depth piece this postseason. With nine goals and two assists in the playoffs, Howden has become one of those unexpected secondary drivers who tilt games without needing top-line minutes. And once again, he found space precisely where the Avalanche failed to eliminate it. Whether it was body positioning, stick engagement, or urgency, Colorado was a half-step late in clearing danger areas.
Nathan MacKinnon offered no cushioning in his assessment of the performance.
“We just weren't sharp,” he said plainly. “Execution was poor from everybody. Just got to be sharper than that. We had chances.”
Vegas Clogs The Middle Lanes
To their credit, Vegas has built its identity on exactly that kind of detail. Under head coach John Tortorella, the Golden Knights have evolved into a team that compresses the ice, collapses the middle lanes, and forces opponents to live on the perimeter. It’s not designed for aesthetic approval—it’s designed for suffocation.
It’s the kind of system that doesn’t care about style points. It’s about surviving the night, winning ugly, and not caring about what others think about your victory. A win's aa win.
The structure is deliberate: slow entries, shrink time and space, and punish mistakes in transition. Colorado’s speed never fully materialized because the neutral zone rarely opened cleanly, and when it did, passing lanes were already under siege.
It isn’t a style built for highlight reels, but it doesn’t need to be. It only needs results. And they got it in Game 1.
There were still moments where the Avalanche threatened to tilt the ice back in their favor, but the margins were unforgiving. Even late-game disorder—when a potential icing wasn’t handled cleanly under a minute remaining—turned into another Vegas opportunity and ultimately an empty-net finish. Small details, decisive outcomes.
Landeskog did at least provide a late spark on the power play, converting with 2:21 remaining. And structurally, there is some positive data: Colorado’s power play has operated at roughly 26% this postseason according to StatMuse. But isolated success won’t be enough at this stage.
What must carry over is the urgency of the third period—except it cannot wait until the third period to arrive.
Because that is what Game 1 ultimately revealed: not a team lacking chances, but one that gave away too many of them through its own decisions—at times trying to do too much instead of simplifying the game, and at others not doing enough to finish the looks it created.
The series is far from settled, but the message from opening night was clear. At this level, control doesn’t vanish in sweeping waves—it slips away one detail at a time.