Avalanche Load Up On Nine Picks In Deep 2026 NHL Draft Class

The Avalanche used a pick acquired in the Valeri Nichushkin trade to select Egor Shilov at No. 43 overall after a breakout QMJHL season in which he led Victoriaville in scoring.
The Colorado Avalanche have used the early portion of the 2026 NHL Draft to quietly reinforce nearly every part of their pipeline, selecting nine players through the first day of selections at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
It was a balanced class — four defensemen, three forwards and two goaltenders — and one of the most active draft hauls the organization has had since the league moved to a seven-round format in 2005. While none of the picks arrived with franchise-altering hype, the group reflects a clear organizational focus on depth, development and long-term stability.
Colorado left the board with a mix of size on the blue line, scoring touch up front and two goaltenders with upside in both North American and European systems.
The Avalanche made their most impactful forward swing early, selecting Egor Shilov with the No. 43 overall pick acquired in a trade that sent Valeri Nichushkin to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. In return, Colorado received the second-round selection, a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick for the 31-year-old forward.
Without that deal, the Avalanche would not have been positioned to select Shilov, who arrives out of the QMJHL’s Victoriaville Tigres following a strong offensive season in which he posted 82 points (32 goals, 50 assists) in 63 games. He led the team in both points and assists while finishing seventh overall in league scoring.
The 18-year-old also added five points in four playoff games and earned the Michel Bergeron Trophy as QMJHL rookie of the year. Central Scouting ranked him 19th among North American skaters.
At 6-foot-1, Shilov combines pace with playmaking vision and produced across multiple levels before major junior, including a USHL stint with Green Bay. He is expected to return to Victoriaville next season before heading to Penn State in 2027-28.
With the 74th overall pick, Colorado added Beckett Hamilton from the WHL’s Red Deer Rebels, a player whose draft stock rose significantly over the second half of the season.
Hamilton finished with 62 points (24 goals, 38 assists) in 67 games, but his production surged late, recording points in 25 of his final 32 regular-season games. He led Red Deer in both goals and assists among draft-eligible players.
The 17-year-old also represented Canada at the U18 World Championship, scoring three goals in five games.
Hamilton has logged 137 WHL games over three seasons and brings a steady two-way foundation with increasing offensive consistency.
Colorado used its first goalie selection at 126th overall on Tobias Tvrznik, who split 2025-26 between the WHL’s Wenatchee Wild and HC Sparta Praha’s U20 program.
In his first full North American season, Tvrznik posted a .913 save percentage and 3.10 goals-against average across 39 WHL games, earning Western Conference Second All-Star Team honors.
The Czech netminder also brings strong international experience and is expected to return to Wenatchee next season before joining Ohio State in 2027-28.
Later, the Avalanche added a second goalie in Alexandre Raymond at 215th overall. Raymond posted a 2.09 goals-against average — best in the QMJHL among qualified goaltenders — along with a .914 save percentage in 18 games with Rouyn-Noranda.
Together, the two picks give Colorado a deeper developmental base in net than it has typically carried in recent draft cycles.
At 128th overall, Colorado selected defenseman Axel Elofsson from Sweden’s Örebro system, one of the more productive offensive defenders in the international pool.
Elofsson led Sweden’s U20 Nationell league in scoring among defensemen with 41 points (9 goals, 32 assists) in just 32 games, earning Best Defenseman honors in the process. He also appeared in six SHL games, gaining early exposure to professional pace.
NHL scouts have drawn stylistic comparisons to Sam Malinski, pointing to an underrated, mobile defenseman with a wide range of tools. In Elofsson’s case, the appeal is a player who can transport pucks, activate offensively and handle tempo shifts — traits that suggest real upside if his game continues to mature within a structured NHL environment.
Internationally, he helped Sweden capture gold at the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship and added four assists in seven games.
Colorado continued to stockpile defensemen in the middle rounds, selecting Cole Tuminaro at 140th overall and Teddy Lechner at 152nd.
Tuminaro, a 6-foot-4 right-shot defender from the USHL’s Chicago Steel, brings a physical, defensive-minded profile. He logged 16 points in 54 games and added leadership minutes after returning from an injury that cost him most of the previous season.
Lechner offers a different look — a mobile, multi-league defender who split time between Minnesota high school hockey, the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks and the NTDP U17 group. He recorded 38 points in 23 high school games and showed consistent puck movement across levels.
In the seventh round, Colorado added forward Shawn Carrier at 195th overall. The QMJHL winger scored 37 goals and 65 points with the Halifax Mooseheads, leading the team in goals and finishing second in scoring. Carrier also wore an alternate captain’s role and brings a direct scoring profile.
Defenseman Ondrej Ruml followed later, bringing a transitional skill set after his first season in the OHL with Ottawa. The Czech blueliner recorded 28 points and also stood out internationally with six assists at the U18 World Championship.
Overall, it was a solid day of picks for Colorado. The Avalanche have added scoring forwards with established production, multiple defensemen with varying developmental paths and two goaltenders with legitimate upside.