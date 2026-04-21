Avalanche Look To Take Control Of Series As Kings Chase Split In Game 2

The Avalanche are back at home with a 1–0 series lead after a tight Game 1 win, while the Kings look to sharpen their execution and even things up in Denver.
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche return to Ball Arena on Tuesday night with a chance to take command of their first-round series, while the Los Angeles Kings arrive knowing Game 1 slipped away by inches rather than effort.
Colorado edged Los Angeles 2–1 in the opener, a game defined less by offensive fireworks and more by structure, goaltending, and small mistakes that swung momentum at key moments. The result gave the Avalanche a 1–0 series lead and, more importantly, early control of the pace.
The Kings, meanwhile, left Game 1 with the sense they were never fully out of it—but also never fully in it either.
Margins Defined Game 1
The opener didn’t explode into chaos or scoring runs. Instead, it settled into a grind almost immediately—tight gaps, heavy shifts, and limited clean looks through the middle of the ice.
Colorado did just enough at even strength, cashing in on their chances while keeping Los Angeles from finding consistent rhythm offensively. The Kings’ push came in stretches, but never long enough to tilt the ice for sustained pressure.
Special teams and zone time swings told much of the story. When the Avalanche established forecheck pressure, they forced the Kings into predictable exits. When Los Angeles broke through, it often came off broken plays rather than sustained entries.
It added up to a one-goal game that felt controlled more than dramatic.
Kings Searching For Cleaner Execution
For Los Angeles, the focus heading into Game 2 is less about reinventing anything and more about sharpening the edges.
The Kings know they can’t rely on surviving another night of marginal puck battles and limited zone time. If Game 1 proved anything, it’s that Colorado is comfortable grinding out low-scoring games without losing structure.
That puts pressure on Los Angeles to be cleaner through the neutral zone, quicker on retrievals, and more decisive when chances appear in tight areas.
They don’t need a completely different identity—just a sharper version of the one they already have.
Avalanche Aim To Extend Control, Not Chase Drama
For Colorado, the challenge is simpler but not easier: avoid letting a one-goal win turn into a series reset.
The Avalanche didn’t overwhelm the Kings in Game 1, but they didn’t need to. Their structure held, their goaltending settled moments of pressure, and they dictated enough of the game to feel in control late.
The danger in Game 2 is emotional complacency—assuming control instead of re-establishing it. Playoff series rarely stay quiet for long, especially when a road team starts pushing harder after a loss.
Colorado knows that turning a 2–1 series lead into something more comfortable often comes down to repeating the same details, not expanding the game.
Game 2 Information
Game 2 between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings takes place tonight at Ball Arena. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. local time.