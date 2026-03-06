Avalanche Lose Out on McMann Sweepstakes as Forward Heads to Kraken

McMann, a Wainwright, Alta., native, has spent his entire NHL career with Toronto. Undrafted out of junior hockey, he signed as a free agent in April 2022 and is now in the second and final year of a two-year, $2.7 million extension. This season, he has produced 32 points (19 goals, 13 assists) in 60 games, demonstrating the speed, physicality, and scoring ability that would have made him an ideal top-nine power forward for Colorado. Over his three NHL seasons, he has tallied 15, 20, and 19 goals, proving his consistency as a goal scorer.