Avalanche Lose Out on McMann Sweepstakes as Forward Heads to Kraken

Bobby McMann, once rumored to be a potential addition for the Colorado Avalanche, is instead heading west to the Seattle Kraken. The Toronto Maple Leafs traded the 29-year-old forward to Seattle in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and Nick Kypreos.
This marks Toronto’s second roster move this week amid a disappointing season. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs sent centre Nic Roy to Colorado.
Before the deal was finalized, speculation had swirled that McMann could be headed to the Avalanche. Insider Frank Seravalli shared the report on X (formerly Twitter), writing:
“Sounds like #GoAvsGo and #LeafsForever engaged again on Bobby McMann. We’ll see where it goes.”
McMann, a Wainwright, Alta., native, has spent his entire NHL career with Toronto. Undrafted out of junior hockey, he signed as a free agent in April 2022 and is now in the second and final year of a two-year, $2.7 million extension. This season, he has produced 32 points (19 goals, 13 assists) in 60 games, demonstrating the speed, physicality, and scoring ability that would have made him an ideal top-nine power forward for Colorado. Over his three NHL seasons, he has tallied 15, 20, and 19 goals, proving his consistency as a goal scorer.
With the trade to Seattle, McMann becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer, giving the Kraken a potential short-term boost down the stretch while providing him a fresh opportunity in a new market.
And for the Avalanche, it could be seen as possibly a disappointing deadline. They reportedly had a deal to acquire Nazem Kadri from the Calgary Flames, but ownership nixed the deal at the last second, and they were also unable to snag McMann. However, Nic Roy and Brett Kulak were definitely solid acquisitions.