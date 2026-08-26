Avalanche May Have Quietly Found An Unexpected Weapon

T.J. Hughes has quietly emerged as one of the Avalanche’s most intriguing dark horses, showcasing the skill, creativity and work ethic that could give him a legitimate shot at cracking Colorado’s opening-night roster.
The Colorado Avalanche lost six games in the shootout last season and another five in overtime.
On the surface, those losses may not seem particularly significant. But over the course of an 82-game season, that's 11 games Colorado failed to finish — and 22 potential points that ultimately slipped away.
It also raises an interesting question heading into the new season: Does Colorado already have another potential weapon in the organization for those high-pressure moments?
One player who has quietly stood out during the Avalanche's recent optional skates is T.J. Hughes.
Colorado signed Hughes as an undrafted free agent following a standout career at the University of Michigan, where he developed into one of the most productive players in college hockey.
During his final season with the Wolverines, Hughes recorded 57 points in 40 games, finishing second nationally in scoring while earning Big Ten Player of the Year and First Team All-American honors. Over four seasons at Michigan, he accumulated 179 points in 156 games.
Hughes still has plenty to prove before anyone can reasonably pencil him into Colorado's NHL lineup. But his skill and creativity have already been difficult to miss during the Avalanche's informal skates.
A few things have stood out.
For one, Hughes has been on the ice for nearly every optional skate. That may not guarantee him anything, but it says something about how seriously he's approaching this opportunity. The kid wants it.
Of course, simply showing up isn't going to earn him an NHL roster spot.
Fortunately for Hughes, he's brought more than just a strong work ethic to the ice.
He's shown some impressive puck skills and creativity, particularly in one-on-one situations. And yes, that's a much cooler way of saying he's looked pretty damn good in the shootout.
That was fully on display early Tuesday when Hughes took part in shootout drills alongside the likes of Brock Nelson and Logan O'Connor. Hughes was one of the more impressive players in the group, showing off quick hands and a few tricks that suggest he could become a legitimate weapon in those situations.
It's unfortunate that this is even a conversation we have to have.
The shootout has become increasingly unpopular, with plenty of fans calling for longer overtime, a return to ties, or some other format that puts more of an emphasis on actual hockey.
But unless the NHL decides to change the rules, the shootout isn't going anywhere.
And if it's going to remain part of the game, the Avalanche may have themselves a potential shootout connoisseur in Hughes.
He still has work to do. A strong showing during a few optional skates doesn't mean he's ready for the NHL, and nothing is guaranteed once training camp begins. But for a player with his pedigree, the tools are there.
He's a good skater with quick hands, solid vision and passing ability, and perhaps most importantly, a work ethic that has already become noticeable around the team.
At this point, it would be difficult to call him anything less than a dark horse candidate to push for an Opening Night roster spot.
The real test, of course, will come at training camp and during the preseason.
Gavin Brindley forced his way onto the Avalanche roster last year. Cal Ritchie did the same the year before, before eventually being traded to the New York Islanders.
Could T.J. Hughes be next?
It's far too early to know.
But if his early work around the Avalanche is any indication, he's going to make Colorado's decision interesting.