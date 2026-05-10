Avalanche Must Resist Panic And Stick With Scott Wedgewood

Colorado’s defensive collapse sparked a mid-game goalie swap, but turning to Mackenzie Blackwood ignores the numbers. Scott Wedgewood’s stellar road record makes him the safest bet for Game 4.
Goaltending controversies in the Stanley Cup Playoffs are usually born from panic. This one feels more complicated — because the safest answer for the Avalanche may still be the goalie who just got pulled.
Colorado didn’t merely lose Game 3 on Saturday night. It lost control of the pace, the structure and the emotional temperature of the game, allowing Minnesota to dictate nearly every meaningful stretch of a 5-1 dismantling at Xcel Energy Center. Yet despite the noise surrounding the crease afterward, the Avalanche’s problems ran far deeper than Scott Wedgewood.
“We needed to do something to get our guys fired up and going,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said of his decision to pull goaltender Scott Wedgewood and replace him with Mackenzie Blackwood during a 5-1 loss at Minnesota late Saturday night. “I was hoping that would be part of it.”
The move changed the goaltender. It did not change the game.
Minnesota Owned The Margins
Kirill Kaprizov spent the night orbiting Colorado’s crease, disrupting sightlines, extending possessions and creating constant discomfort around the net front. Minnesota won races to loose pucks, controlled the walls and repeatedly forced the Avalanche into reactive hockey instead of attacking with pace.
Colorado looked a step behind almost everywhere.
The Wild finished with advantages in hits (39-25), blocked shots (15-8), takeaways (7-3) and special-teams goals (2-1), overwhelming an Avalanche team that never established rhythm after falling behind early.
“We didn’t play good enough,” Bednar said, “to win that hockey game (Saturday) against a desperate team.”
Wedgewood struggled as well, particularly through traffic and scramble sequences, but the unraveling in front of him made for an unforgiving environment. He lost his stick during one Wild power-play goal and failed to track another rebound cleanly moments later. By the time Bednar made the switch midway through the second period, Colorado already trailed 3-0 and Minnesota had complete command of the building.
Blackwood entered cold and steadied things somewhat, but the Wild erased any flicker of momentum less than 30 seconds after Nathan MacKinnon briefly trimmed the deficit to 3-1.
That sequence only intensified the looming question ahead of Monday’s Game 4: who gives Colorado its best chance to reset the series?
The Safer Gamble
The easy reaction would be to pivot entirely toward Blackwood. The smarter answer may be resisting the temptation to overreact.
Wedgewood’s regular-season body of work away from Ball Arena was exceptional. Across 22 road starts, he posted a 16-4 record with a 2.01 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage and two shutouts. More importantly, he consistently responded well after poor outings.
The last eight times Wedgewood surrendered three goals or more during the regular season, Colorado went 6-2 in the games immediately following. In five of those contests, he allowed two goals or fewer.
Blackwood’s road numbers were also outstanding — a 13-3 record, 2.19 goals-against average and .921 save percentage across 18 starts — but Bednar now faces the kind of postseason decision coaches often regret making emotionally instead of analytically.
One ugly night does not erase months of trust.
A Series Suddenly Reawakened
Colorado spent much of Game 3 chasing the game while Minnesota dictated the physical tone. The Avalanche struggled to contain pressure below the goal line and repeatedly left dangerous space open between the circles. The absence of Josh Manson’s physicality on the back end remained noticeable throughout extended defensive-zone sequences.
The warning signs arrived early.
At the 5:06 mark of the opening period, Logan O’Connor lost possession behind the net before tensions escalated into matching minors involving Kelly and Ryan Hartman along the boards. Just 17 seconds into the ensuing 4-on-4, Kaprizov opened the scoring with a backhand finish that caught Wedgewood moving the wrong direction.
Minnesota doubled the lead later in the period during a 4-on-3 advantage after Devon Toews was penalized for hooking Matt Boldy. Wedgewood initially stopped Mats Zuccarello’s shot but lost his stick during the scramble, allowing Quinn Hughes to step untouched into open ice between the circles and rifle a shot through traffic while Kaprizov screened the goaltender at the top of the crease.
The Wild pushed the game further out of reach early in the second period when Hartman batted a loose puck out of midair and past Wedgewood for a 3-0 lead, prompting Bednar’s change in net moments later.
Colorado briefly found life midway through the frame on a power-play sequence finished by MacKinnon near the right post after traffic collapsed around Jesper Wallstedt.
The momentum evaporated almost immediately.
Brock Faber slipped through the middle of the ice on the next Wild rush and redirected a Vladimir Tarasenko shot past Blackwood to restore Minnesota’s three-goal cushion at 4-1.
From there, the Avalanche never seriously threatened a comeback.
What initially appeared destined to become a short series now feels volatile again. Minnesota entered Saturday having lost eight of its previous nine postseason series after opening with an 0-2 deficit. The lone comeback in that stretch came against Colorado in 2014.
Now the pressure shifts squarely back onto the Avalanche entering Game 4.
“We’ll have a decision to make (in goal),” Bednar admitted. “But we have a decision to make every night. Some of them are easier than others.”
This one only sounds difficult. If Colorado truly trusts the foundation that carried it here, the answer remains the same.
Stick with Wedgewood.