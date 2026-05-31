Avalanche Offseason NHL Free Agency Breakdown

Following a Presidents’ Trophy-winning regular season that ended in a disappointing playoff exit, the Colorado Avalanche head into the offseason facing key decisions on a number of pending free agents across their roster.
The Colorado Avalanche’s 2025–26 campaign, despite finishing atop the NHL standings with a Presidents’ Trophy, concluded in disappointment after a postseason exit that has placed several roster decisions and pending free agents under scrutiny heading into the offseason.
Zakhar Bardakov (Forward)
Bardakov appeared in 60 games for Colorado during the 2025–26 regular season, contributing one goal and nine assists while operating primarily in a depth role. He averaged 7:12 of ice time per game and registered 35 shots on goal. In the faceoff circle, Bardakov recorded a 42.4% win rate, which is less than ideal. However, he's still young and developing. His usage increased during stretches when injuries affected the Avalanche lineup.
Nick Blankenburg (Defenseman)
Blankenburg joined the Avalanche via a mid-season acquisition from the Nashville Predators and went on to play 12 regular season games with Colorado. He produced two goals and one assist in that span. Listed at 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds, Blankenburg was deployed in a depth defensive role while contributing offensively in limited minutes.
Brent Burns (Defenseman) (UFA)
Burns played the 2025–26 season on a one-year contract with Colorado, appearing in all 82 regular season games. He recorded 12 goals and 23 assists while continuing a consecutive games streak that has reached 328 appearances since last missing time in the 2020–21 season with the San Jose Sharks. Over the course of the season, he also accumulated more than 100 turnovers. Burns’ role included regular minutes on the blue line, and he provided veteran presence throughout the campaign.
Will he return? There is belief within the organization that Brent Burns could return for the 2026–27 season, potentially continuing his pursuit of Phil Kessel’s iron-man streak of 1,064 consecutive games. Beyond durability, his value to the Avalanche is also tied to his presence in the locker room and the energy he brings to the team on and off the ice. Prior to the start of the Western Conference Final, Nathan MacKinnon explained to reporters why the 41-year-old is such a great asset to the team and also had a funny explanation for his longevity.
“He sleeps a lot. More than anybody—he’s like a big bear. He’ll nap from like 3 PM to 6 PM and go to sleep for another ten hours. It’s crazy. I think that’s a big reason why he’s played so long. And also, he’s got such a great attitude. He’s like—everyone says it—he’s like a little kid. With three kids, himself. He’s a special guy, super positive, just super great to be around. He comes to the rink with a smile on his face, and I think that’s the biggest reason why he’s played so long."
Jack Drury (Forward)
Drury was utilized across multiple forward roles during the season and finished the year with 10 goals and 17 assists in 82 games, both representing or approaching career-high production marks. He logged 969 faceoffs and posted a 58.1% win rate, ranking 12th among NHL players with at least 200 faceoffs taken. Drury’s role shifted during the season following roster adjustments that included the addition of Nic Roy, after which he moved into a fourth-line center position.
According to DNVR's AJ Haefele, Drury turned down multiple offers this season to remain with the Avalanche, so it'll be interesting to see what happens. Drury is one of the best 4C's in the NHL, and his faceoff win percentage was well over 60% during the postseason. Can they afford to let him walk?
Joel Kiviranta (Forward) (UFA)
Kiviranta appeared in 51 games during the 2025–26 season, recording three goals and six assists. Across his previous seasons with Colorado, he had produced 56 games played with three goals and six assists in 2023–24, followed by a career-high 16 goals and seven assists in 79 games during the 2024–25 campaign. In 2025–26, he also posted a 62.5% goals-for percentage and a 59% Corsi For rate, both representing career-best marks.
From our perspective, it's very unlikely we see #94 back in Colorado next season.
Brett Kulak (Defenseman) (RFA)
Kulak was acquired during the season in a trade involving Samuel Girard and appeared in 27 games for Colorado. He registered three assists while averaging just over 19 minutes of ice time per game. During his time with the Avalanche, Kulak skated with multiple defensive partners across six different pairings. He also scored the series-clinching goal in Colorado’s playoff series against the Minnesota Wild, contributing to the team’s advancement in the postseason.
Who do you think the Avalanche will retain? Who do you think will get traded and/or released?