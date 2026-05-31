Avalanche Offseason NHL Free Agency Breakdown

Will he return? There is belief within the organization that Brent Burns could return for the 2026–27 season, potentially continuing his pursuit of Phil Kessel’s iron-man streak of 1,064 consecutive games. Beyond durability, his value to the Avalanche is also tied to his presence in the locker room and the energy he brings to the team on and off the ice. Prior to the start of the Western Conference Final, Nathan MacKinnon explained to reporters why the 41-year-old is such a great asset to the team and also had a funny explanation for his longevity.