Colorado Avalanche
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Nov 19, 2026 6:53 AMPublished Nov 19, 2026 6:53 AM
Updated Nov 19, 2026 7:04 AM
The Avalanche were outplayed, outmuscled, and undone by dreadful special teams in a frustrating 4-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth.
Well, that wasn't ideal.
The Colorado Avalanche looked surprisingly comfortable without Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar in Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Maybe that performance was a little misleading, though. Wednesday night's 4-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth was the exact opposite, and the difference was glaring.
The Avalanche struggled to generate any sustained offensive pressure throughout the night and ultimately came away with a disappointing loss. Not only were they outplayed in stretches, but they were also physically overwhelmed. Martin Necas took a frightening spill into the boards during a punishing opening period, while Gavin Brindley was sent down the tunnel after absorbing a vicious open-ice hit from Jack McBain and never returned.
Captain Gabe Landeskog dropped the gloves with McBain, but he also took his share of punishment in what amounted to another unimpressive fight. It was a rough night for an Avalanche team that never quite found its footing.
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Sebastian Cossa was also a major reason the Avalanche couldn't find their way onto the scoreboard, turning aside 30 shots in a brilliant performance for Utah. Jaden Schwartz scored Colorado's lone goal, but it wasn't nearly enough to spark a comeback.
A Physical First Period Sets the Tone
The opening period established the game's identity: heavy hits, rising tempers, and plenty of nastiness.
Landeskog could very well hear from the NHL's Department of Player Safety after his incident with Mammoth forward Logan Cooley. To be fair, Landeskog had reason to be upset. Cooley appeared to make a run at the Avalanche captain while he was largely down on the ice. Landeskog managed to lean into the contact enough to avoid taking the full brunt of the hit, but the sequence clearly set him off.
His response, however, went too far. Landeskog delivered one cross-check too many after the whistle, eventually sending Cooley to the ice. The additional punishment could earn him a fine from the league.
Elsewhere, Alex Gagne absolutely leveled Liam O'Brien with a heavy open-ice hit. O'Brien, who scored Utah's goal and also rang two shots off the post, would eventually get his chance to answer. The two dropped the gloves later in the game, although the fight came to an abrupt end when O'Brien's sweater ended up covering his face.
Landeskog Needs to Put the Gloves Away
As mentioned, Landeskog and McBain also squared off, but it's becoming increasingly difficult to see the upside of the Avalanche captain continuing to fight.
This was Landeskog's second consecutive fight, and the second consecutive time he came out looking worse for wear. He's a physical player who has never shied away from sticking up for his teammates, but there's a difference between playing with an edge and putting yourself through unnecessary punishment.
The Avalanche need Landeskog on the ice, not absorbing additional damage in fights that aren't necessarily changing the outcome of anything.
Special Teams and Faceoffs Were a Disaster
The Avalanche were downright dreadful on special teams. They went 0-for-4 on the power play and surrendered a shorthanded goal, making an already difficult night that much worse.
Nazem Kadri had a particularly rough outing. He looked sluggish for much of the game and never seemed to generate much energy or momentum. Necas deserves a little grace for his uneven performance, considering the frightening collision he endured in the opening period. That kind of impact can take something out of a player, even if he's able to return to the game.
Brock Nelson also struggled mightily in the faceoff circle. The Avalanche won just 21 of 67 draws, good for a dismal 31.3 percent.
That's simply not good enough. When you're consistently losing possession right off the draw, you're forcing yourself to chase the puck and fight to regain control. Winning faceoffs doesn't guarantee success, but losing nearly 70 percent of them puts you at an immediate disadvantage. It's an area that needs some serious attention.
Blackwood Wasn't the Problem
Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 24 saves and, despite the final score, gave the Avalanche a pretty solid performance.
He started particularly well, making several important stops before his play settled down as the game progressed. There wasn't much here to pin on the goaltender. The Avalanche had plenty of problems in front of him, and Blackwood shouldn't be among the players shouldering the blame for this one.
Next Up: Anaheim Ducks
The Avalanche won't have much time to dwell on this performance. They'll return to Ball Arena on Thursday night to take on the Anaheim Ducks, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.
After a night in which the Avalanche were outworked, outmuscled, and thoroughly outplayed in several important areas, a response would be nice. There's no reason to let one frustrating loss turn into two.
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