Avalanche Poised To Clinch First Playoff Spot

The Avalanche may be facing a team that isn’t quite on their level, but Chicago has shown they can disrupt expectations. Colorado holds a slim two-point lead—a margin that once seemed unassailable but has shriveled since the Olympic break. That lead has continued to erode as the Avalanche have struggled, while the Dallas Stars have surged with an 8-1-1 run over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, Colorado has gone 6-3-1 in the same span and has dropped its last three games, including a 2-1 shootout loss to Dallas in their most recent outing at Ball Arena.