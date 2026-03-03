Avalanche Positioned as Heavy Favorite for Nazem Kadri Reunion

A Nazem Kadri reunion in Colorado once felt like wishful thinking. Now, it feels possible.
As trade chatter intensifies around the Calgary Flames forward, the idea of him returning to the Colorado Avalanche is gaining legitimate traction. With the deadline approaching and contenders looking to separate themselves from the pack, Kadri is emerging as one of the most intriguing names potentially available — and Colorado suddenly checks every box as a landing spot.
Reports of Kadri being available date back to training camp, but the noise has grown significantly after word surfaced that the 35-year-old would welcome a move to a Stanley Cup contender. That development alone changes the market. Kadri isn’t just a veteran scorer — he’s a proven playoff performer who can tilt a series.
Several teams have been mentioned as possible fits, including the Dallas Stars, Utah Mammoth, and Montreal Canadiens. But Colorado is the team generating the most traction — and for good reason.
After moving Samuel Girard to the Pittsburgh Penguins last week, the Avalanche created roughly $9.8 million in cap space. That kind of breathing room gives them the ability to swing big without gutting the roster. If they want to add a true difference-maker down the middle, they can.
Right now, Colorado is relying on Jack Drury as its third-line centre. He’s been solid, but that spot feels like a clear area to upgrade before the playoffs. Kadri, who leads the Flames with 41 points, would be a major boost in that role — and head coach Jared Bednar knows exactly what he brings in high-pressure games.
Momentum behind the talks appears to be building.
“Definitely, things are picking up with talks between the Avalanche and the Flames,” Chris Johnston said on The Chris Johnston Show.
“Right now, the way it looks is that Colorado could be at the front of list. We’re down to one phone call territory now, where everything could change at a moment’s notice.”
Kadri spent three seasons in Colorado and played a key role in the franchise’s 2022 Stanley Cup run, posting a career-high 87 points that year. The organization wanted to keep him at the time but simply couldn’t make the numbers work under the cap.
Now, the situation is different.
Kadri still has term remaining on his contract through the 2028-29 season, carrying a $7 million cap hit along with a 13-team no-trade clause. That long-term commitment is something Colorado would need to weigh carefully. While the cap hit is manageable now, it could create challenges down the road as other core players come up for new deals.
But windows don’t stay open forever.
The Avalanche sit first in the NHL standings and look every bit like a legitimate Cup threat again. Adding a familiar, battle-tested centre who thrives in big moments might be the move that separates a contender from a champion.
If the Flames are serious about moving Kadri — and if Colorado is serious about maximizing this season — this reunion may not just be talk for much longer.