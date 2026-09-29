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Avalanche Promote Andrew Cogliano To Assistant General Manager

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Ryan O’Hara
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Sep 29, 2026 9:33 PM
Updated Sep 29, 2026 9:40 PM

Andrew Cogliano’s rise from Avalanche Stanley Cup champion to front-office executive continues as Colorado promotes him to assistant general manager, potentially putting him on a long-term path toward an even bigger role within the organization.

It was one of the worst-kept secrets around the Colorado Avalanche.

Andrew Cogliano is officially moving up.

The Avalanche announced Tuesday that Cogliano has been promoted to assistant general manager, giving the former Colorado forward a bigger role in the organization just two years after he retired from a 17-year NHL career.

Avalanche forward T.J. Hughes training with Gabe Landeskog in late August. More Videos

Cogliano, 39, spent the last two seasons as special assistant to general manager Joe Sakic. His work included player development, professional and amateur scouting and spending time with the Colorado Eagles. He was also involved in evaluating T.J. Hughes, who impressed the Avalanche throughout training camp and earned a spot on the opening-night roster.

Now, Cogliano will work alongside Sakic across all areas of hockey operations.

There is plenty of history behind the promotion.

Cogliano joined the Avalanche at the 2022 trade deadline and became an important part of the team’s Stanley Cup run that spring. He played all 20 playoff games as Colorado defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games, finally getting his name on the Stanley Cup after years of chasing it.

He played 172 regular-season games for Colorado, recording 39 points, and added 11 points in 31 playoff games.

Before coming to Colorado, Cogliano built one of the more durable careers of his generation. He played 1,294 regular-season games with five NHL teams and opened his career with an 830-game ironman streak, which ranked fourth in NHL history at the time.

Cogliano retired on June 21, 2024, and quickly transitioned into the Avalanche front office.

“He’s been a key member of our staff since he decided to retire as a player,” Sakic said.

Cogliano was originally selected 25th overall by Edmonton in the 2005 NHL Draft after two seasons at Michigan. He also won gold with Canada at the 2006 and 2007 World Junior Championships.

The new title gives Cogliano more influence inside an organization he already knows well. It could also be another step toward a larger future role in Colorado, potentially putting him in position to eventually follow Sakic as the person overseeing the Avalanche’s hockey operations.

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