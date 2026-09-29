Avalanche Promote Andrew Cogliano To Assistant General Manager

Geoff Burke - USA Today
Sep 29, 2026 9:33 PM
Updated Sep 29, 2026 9:40 PM
Andrew Cogliano’s rise from Avalanche Stanley Cup champion to front-office executive continues as Colorado promotes him to assistant general manager, potentially putting him on a long-term path toward an even bigger role within the organization.
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