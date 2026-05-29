Avalanche Prospect Shock: Mikhail Gulyayev Signs KHL Extension Through 2028

Gulyayev, selected 31st overall by the Avalanche in the 2023 NHL Draft via the pick acquired in the Alex Newhook trade, has signed a two-year, two-way extension in the KHL, according to league transaction records. The agreement keeps the 21-year-old defenseman in Omsk through the 2027-28 campaign, effectively pushing any possible NHL arrival with Colorado to the 2028-29 season at the earliest.