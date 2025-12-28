Avalanche Rally Late, Edge Golden Knights 6–5 in Shootout

The Colorado Avalanche earned a 6–5 shootout victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night, overcoming multiple deficits in a high-scoring affair at T-Mobile Arena.

How It Went Down

Vegas opened the scoring in the first period when Alexander Holtz recorded his first goal of the season to give the Golden Knights a 1–0 lead. No additional goals were scored in the opening frame. Colorado controlled much of the play during the period, finishing with an edge in puck possession and expected goals, but was unable to convert on its opportunities and entered the intermission trailing by one.

The second period featured a rapid exchange of scoring. Colorado tied the game early in the frame when Samuel Girard was credited with a goal following a deflection. Martin Nečas later added a second goal for the Avalanche after the puck redirected off Kaedan Korczak and past goaltender Carter Hart, briefly leveling the score at 2–2.

Nathan MacKinnon's shootout goal was the deciding factor.

Vegas responded shortly thereafter to regain the lead. Ben Hutton and Brett Howden then scored within roughly thirty seconds of one another, extending the Golden Knights’ advantage to two goals. Vegas carried that lead into the third period.

Martin Nečas opened the third period by scoring his second goal of the night, pulling Colorado within one. Nathan MacKinnon later contributed on the tying goal, ensuring Sam Malinski’s shot crossed the goal line to even the score at 4–4.

Vegas regained the lead with four minutes remaining in regulation when Colton Sissons scored to make it 5–4. Colorado responded late, as Artturi Lehkonen converted with the extra attacker on the ice after goaltender Scott Wedgewood was pulled, sending the game to overtime tied at 5–5.

The Avs Won A Shootout

Before we get too ahead of ourselves, the Avalanche did have some juicy opportunities in overtime, and Brock Nelson one-timed a pass that clanged off the post.

After both teams failed to score in the additional frame, the shootout, the achilles heal of the Avalanche this season, appeared before them once again looking to keep their curse alive.

Colorado ultimately brought its shootout drought to an end. Martin Nečas converted for the Avalanche with a well-placed attempt against Carter Hart, who finished the night with 33 saves. Vegas responded immediately, however, as Mitch Marner scored on the ensuing shot against Scott Wedgewood, who made 20 saves on the night in what could be described as an off night.

While Colorado’s defense was pressured at times—leading to several odd-man rushes—Wedgewood made a number of timely saves that kept the Avalanche within reach throughout the game. He closed the shootout by stopping the final attempt, securing the win and officially snapping Colorado’s shootout skid.

The Avalanche extended their winning streak to seven games and have now earned points in 27 of their last 28 contests, posting a 23-1-4 record over that span. Meanwhile, Vegas has dropped four of its last five games.

Next Game

The Avalanche return home to Ball Arena for the penultimate game of 2025 as they take on Darcy Kuemper and the Los Angeles Kings. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. local time.

