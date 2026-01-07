Avalanche Set for 2027 Winter Classic Showdown Against Utah

The Colorado Avalanche are headed outdoors once again.

The NHL announced Monday that Colorado will serve as the visiting team in the 2027 Discover Winter Classic, facing the Utah Mammoth at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Additional details, including the game’s date, start time, and ticket information, will be announced at a later date.

Avs-Mammoth 2027 Winter Classic Official

The matchup will mark the Avalanche’s first appearance in the Winter Classic and the fourth outdoor game in franchise history. It will also be the first time Colorado has taken part in an outdoor NHL game as the road team.

Previously, the Avalanche hosted the Detroit Red Wings at Coors Field during the 2016 Stadium Series, the Los Angeles Kings at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs for the 2020 Stadium Series, and the Vegas Golden Knights at the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe in 2021.

For the first time in its 20-year history, Colorado will take part in the Winter Classic. However, it will not be the 20th edition of the event, as the 2013 and 2021 Winter Classics were canceled due to the NHL lockout and the COVID-19 pandemic, respectively.

“We’re excited and honored that the League selected us for the Winter Classic,” said Avalanche President of Hockey Operations Joe Sakic. “The Avalanche organization is always proud to be in consideration for marquee events like this. We’re looking forward to being matched up with a great team and represent the Rocky Mountain region in a game that appeals to these two markets in this part of the country.”

Colorado Record in Outdoor Games

The Avalanche are 1–2 all-time in outdoor games, though their most recent appearance came in a 3–2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights at the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe in 2021. Several months later, Vegas returned the favor, eliminating Colorado in six games during the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.