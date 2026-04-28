Avalanche Show Championship Formula in First-Round Sweep of Kings

The Colorado Avalanche advanced in commanding fashion by pairing their explosive talent with suffocating defense, sweeping the Los Angeles Kings and reminding the NHL what championship hockey looks like.
The Colorado Avalanche spent the regular season overwhelming opponents with speed and scoring, but their first-round sweep of the Los Angeles Kings served as a reminder of an old playoff truth: defense wins championships.
Colorado dismissed Los Angeles in four straight games, allowing just five total goals across the series while surrendering only two at five-on-five. For a team that already led the NHL defensively during the regular season at 2.40 goals allowed per game, the Avalanche elevated their structure, discipline, and commitment when the stakes rose.
Defensive Identity Takes Center Stage
The Kings entered the postseason as a dangerous, detail-oriented opponent capable of grinding games into uncomfortable territory. Instead, Colorado met that challenge head-on and dictated the terms of the series.
The Avalanche outscored Los Angeles 13-5 overall, including a commanding 9-2 edge at five-on-five. Colorado also limited the Kings to just 25.3 shots per game while generating 30.8 of its own, a testament to puck possession and territorial control throughout the matchup.
Special teams were another decisive factor. Colorado killed off 13 of 16 Los Angeles power plays — an 81.2 percent success rate — and added a shorthanded goal of its own. Two of the three power-play goals allowed came with the Kings skating six-on-four, further emphasizing how difficult clean chances were to find against Colorado’s penalty killers.
For head coach Jared Bednar, the defensive dominance was simply the continuation of habits built over months.
“We stuck with our game plan and what we’ve been preaching all year on the defensive side of things,” Bednar told NHL.com after Game Four. “And it paid off for us.”
While Colorado finished the regular season as one of hockey’s most dangerous offensive clubs at 3.63 goals per game, this series illustrated a more complete identity. The Avalanche did not need track meets or scoring explosions to advance. They won with layers, patience, puck management, and relentless pressure.
"I think we have the ability to play different ways in order to win,” Bednar said. “But when you talk about championship teams, it's the defending that pushes you over the top. And I thought we were committed to that from the drop of the puck in Game One [until] the buzzer went in Game Four.”
Wedgewood Steadies the Net, Stars Deliver Up Front
Behind Colorado’s defensive shell stood Scott Wedgewood, who delivered one of the sharpest performances of the opening round. The veteran netminder posted a .950 save percentage and a 1.21 goals-against average, repeatedly extinguishing momentum whenever Los Angeles threatened to climb back into games.
After Game Three, Bednar praised the calm presence Wedgewood brought to the crease.
"I think he's been outstanding," Bednar said. "He's been great. Big saves when you need them. Relaxed. Looks confident.”
Wedgewood, meanwhile, described the moment with genuine appreciation after Colorado’s overtime win in Game Two.
"You play in under pressure moments,” Wedgewood said. “I think mentally, over my career, I've kind of been building my own scar tissue just trying to stay alive and stay in this league. So mentally, I feel like the playoffs are almost kind of what I've been putting the pressure on myself to get here. It's honestly felt like really fun hockey. Obviously, you know what's at stake."
Offensively, Colorado still received the production expected from a contender. Nathan MacKinnon, Artturi Lehkonen, and Gabriel Landeskog each recorded two goals and two assists in the series, while Cale Makar and Nicolas Roy added two goals apiece. Devon Toews, Nazem Kadri, and Martin Necas each chipped in two assists, underscoring the balance that makes Colorado so difficult to contain.
MacKinnon’s impact, however, extended well beyond the scoresheet. Bednar pointed to his work away from the puck against key Los Angeles threats such as Quinton Byfield and Anze Kopitar, another sign of the buy-in required to win in spring.
Colorado now awaits either the Minnesota Wild or Dallas Stars in the second round, two opponents capable of presenting entirely different challenges. But if the opening round proved anything, it is that the Avalanche are no longer relying solely on firepower.
They have rediscovered the harder edge of championship hockey — and that should concern the rest of the Western Conference.