Avalanche Show Encouraging Signs Despite Another Loss to Nashville

Then came overtime. Toews was called for hooking Steven Stamkos during a sequence that could have gone either way. Toews did hook Stamkos and tried to get out of it. However, Stamkos made the smart veteran play by holding Toews' stick in long enough to get the call. Nashville wasted no time and it was none other than Stamkos who buried the game-winner to hand Colorado a third straight loss to the Predators.