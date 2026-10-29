Avalanche Show Jared Bednar What His ‘Self-Motivating Individuals’ Can Do

Colorado Avalanche
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Isaiah J. Downing - Imagn Images
Isaiah J. Downing - Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2026 9:08 AMPublished Oct 29, 2026 9:08 AM
After a frustrating loss in Nashville, the Avalanche answered with a four-goal third period against New Jersey, giving Jared Bednar a glimpse of the self-motivated response he expects from his veteran group.
DENVER — Jared Bednar has said he wants self-motivating individuals, players who know what the team needs without a daily push from their coach.
After a frustrating loss in Nashville, the Colorado Avalanche gave him a good example of that Tuesday night, erupting for a four-goal third period in a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.
Colorado looked more comfortable offensively, and five different players scored. Even before the third-period surge, Bednar liked what he saw. He called the second his favorite offensive period the team has played this season, despite Colorado scoring just once.
“I think the growth for me was there was a simplicity to our offense,” Bednar said. “It was highly effective, and it’s not just because it was the Devils, but in the way they play, I think it’s repeatable, regardless of your opponent.”
Bednar had referenced Bill Belichick's philosophy of wanting “self-motivated individuals” after practice Tuesday, saying his veteran players already know what the Avalanche should look like when they're playing well. Tuesday, they didn't seem to need much convincing.
Gabriel Landeskog tied the game with a power play goal in the second period. Colorado then killed a New Jersey 5-on-3 to start the third, and Kadri gave the Avalanche the lead at 2:45 by putting away a rebound off a Nicolas Roy shot.
Parker Kelly made it 3-1 just 62 seconds later. MacKinnon and Jaden Schwartz followed with goals 30 seconds apart, turning a close game into a comfortable lead. Connor Brown scored twice for New Jersey, but the Avalanche had already done the damage.
“I think it’s definitely a complete game from us,” Bednar said. The coach has seen his team put together good stretches this season, but wanted to see that level of play carry through a full game.
Kelly, who scored 21 goals last season, had a goal and an assist against New Jersey. He credited his linemates and the defensemen behind them for making the line effective.
“It takes three guys on the line and two D-men to make things work,” Kelly said. “And I thought when we were out there, it was a great five-man unit.”
There was a little payback in the win, too. When Colorado and New Jersey met on Oct. 20, the Avalanche were playing the second half of a back-to-back after losing to Philadelphia the night before. The Devils took advantage that time.
“They took advantage of us on a back-to-back, so it was nice to, you know, give them the favor back and take advantage of them when they’re on a back-to-back, right?” Kelly said.
The Avalanche were coming off a 6-2 loss to Nashville, so a response was needed. Kelly said the players felt they had been controlling the game against New Jersey for a while before the goals started coming.
“Everyone in the room here felt pretty confident that we’d been owning the game for a bit,” Kelly said. “And if we just stuck to it, you know, things are gonna start going our way.”
That's how the third period played out. Colorado stayed with its game, got the key stop on the 5-on-3 and took advantage of its chances. Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 15 saves, while Jake Allen stopped 36 shots for New Jersey.
“Everyone can leave the rink today feeling good about their game,” Kelly said.
The win gives Bednar something to point to when he talks about trusting his veteran group to recognize what needs to change. The Avalanche didn't need a complicated answer after Nashville. They needed to play better, and against New Jersey, they did. Whether they can keep that going is the bigger question.
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