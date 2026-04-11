Avalanche Sign T.J. Hughes to Entry-Level Deal After Standout College Career

Former Michigan captain T.J. Hughes has signed a one-year entry-level deal with the Colorado Avalanche and will finish the 2025–26 season with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles on a professional tryout.
The Colorado Avalanche have added a Hughes—but not Jack, Quinn, or Luke. This time, it’s T.J. Hughes.
The Avalanche have signed the highest profile undrafted free agent in college hockey this season, inking the 24-year-old Hughes, a two-way center from the University of Michigan, to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2026–27 season, the club announced Thursday.
Hughes will join the organization’s AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles, on a professional tryout agreement for the remainder of the 2025–26 season, making a quick jump to the pro level after a highly decorated collegiate career.
At Michigan, Hughes developed into the centerpiece of the Wolverines’ offense and wore the captain’s “C” during his final season. He delivered a dominant year, producing 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 40 games to finish second in the nation in scoring while leading his team in every major offensive category.
His production surged at the perfect time, with Hughes setting single-season career highs in goals, assists, and points. His performance earned him First Team AHCA/CCM All-American honors, Big Ten Player of the Year recognition, and a place on both the Big Ten First All-Star Team and All-Tournament Team. He also finished as a Hobey Baker Award “Hat Trick” finalist, cementing his status among the elite players in college hockey.
Over four seasons in Ann Arbor (2022–26), Hughes recorded 179 points (69 goals, 110 assists) in 156 games. He led Michigan in scoring in each of his final two years and helped guide the program to three Frozen Four appearances during his tenure.
His college career ended in dramatic fashion, as Michigan fell in double overtime to the University of Denver in the Frozen Four semifinals—a game that encapsulated how close the Wolverines came to a championship breakthrough.
Before arriving in college hockey, Hughes starred with the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, where he posted 194 points (94 goals, 100 assists) in 138 regular-season games and added 23 points in 11 playoff contests. He helped lead Brooks to an Inter Pipeline Cup championship in 2022, finishing that season as the AJHL’s leading goal scorer with 66 and earning Forward of the Year honors.
Hughes also has a notable connection within the Avalanche pipeline, having been a teammate of Colorado prospect Taylor Makar during his time with the Brooks Bandits of the AJHL from 2019 to 2021.
Now, he takes the next step toward the NHL, beginning his professional journey with the Eagles as he looks to translate his high-end offensive game to the pro level.