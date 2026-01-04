Avalanche Storm Back in Third Period to Top Hurricanes 5-3

Brock Nelson scored twice on the power play and Nathan MacKinnon recorded four points (one goal, three assists) as the Colorado Avalanche erased a two-goal deficit in the third period to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5–3 on Saturday night at Lenovo Center.

The comeback victory extended Colorado’s winning streak to 10 games and improved the Avalanche to an NHL-best 31-2-7 on the season. MacKinnon was at the center of the rally, driving the offense as Colorado flipped the game with sustained pressure and special teams execution, while Nelson capitalized twice with the man advantage to swing the momentum decisively in the Avalanche’s favor.

Scott Wedgewood earned the win for the Avalanche, stopping 25 of 28 shots in the victory.

Carolina saw goals from Sebastian Aho, Nikolai Ehlers, and Andrei Svechnikov, while Frederik Andersen made 30 saves on 34 shots in a solid effort despite the loss.

First Period

Victor Olofsson, who had been held without a point in his previous seven games, generated several chances in the final 10 minutes of the first period but was unable to convert, getting a shot away under pressure that Andersen turned aside. Overall, it was his best game in weeks.

12 minutes into the period, the Avalanche had eight shots on goal and the Canes had seven.

With 8:02 remaining in the period, Josh Manson leveled Jordan Staal as he went after a loose puck, but the hit came just late enough to result in an interference penalty against Manson.

Carolina forward William Carrier was sent to the penalty box with 3:28 remaining in the period for interference.

The Avalanche power play generated several quality looks, including a pair of rebound chances for Artturi Lehkonen, but Andersen’s outstretched pads kept the puck from crossing the goal line.

The final seconds of the man advantage proved costly. Cale Makar turned the puck over at the blue line, springing Aho on a shorthanded breakaway, and Aho beat Scott Wedgewood five-hole to give Carolina a 1–0 lead.

Second Period

Gabriel Landeskog pulled the Avalanche even at 1:47 of the second period, scoring his seventh goal of the season on a smooth wraparound.

Ehlers restored Carolina’s lead at 4:47 of the period, converting on the power play with a quick shot from the slot to make it 2–1.

The Hurricanes extended their advantage at 7:50 when Andrei Svechnikov finished a rush play with a backhand from the top of the crease, pushing the lead to two.

Colorado answered early in the third period, as Nelson cut the deficit to 3–2 at 1:09 with his 17th goal of the season, redirecting a power play feed at the top of the blue paint off a shot from MacKinnon.

Comeback Complete

Like Avalanche teammates Martin Nečas and Brent Burns, Saturday marked Jack Drury’s first game in Carolina since being acquired by Colorado last season. Burns joined the Avalanche as a free-agent signing in the offseason, while Drury and Nečas were part of the trade that originally sent Mikko Rantanen to the Hurricanes.

Drury delivered a timely response in his return, tying the game at 1:42 of the third period with his seventh goal of the season, snapping a left circle shot past Andersen off a crisp feed from linemate Ross Colton.

Nelson put Colorado in front for good at 7:30 of the third, burying his second power play goal of the night and 18th of the season on a right-circle one-timer set up by MacKinnon to cap a brilliant passing sequence.

MacKinnon sealed the victory at 19:42 with an empty-net goal, his 35th of the season, doubling Colorado’s lead. The tally also marked MacKinnon’s 33rd career game with at least four points, moving him past Joe Sakic for the second-most such performances in franchise history.

Next Game

The Avalanche face the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers tomorrow at 3 p.m local time in their latest back-to-back game.