Avalanche Can’t Find Offensive Breakthrough As Jets Take 2-0 Lead

We're in the third period.
With two periods in the books, the Colorado Avalanche’s penalty kill has continued to provide a bright spot, but their five-on-five defensive game remains a problem. After a sloppy opening period, Colorado struggled to generate sustained pressure in the second and now heads to the third trailing the Winnipeg Jets 2-0.
First Period
The Jets earned the game’s first power play when Brett Kulak was whistled for hooking just past the midway point of the opening period.
The ensuing man advantage put Colorado’s penalty kill under pressure as Winnipeg peppered Scott Wedgewood with shots, but the Avalanche held firm. Alex Gagne got in front of one attempt, while Parker Kelly blocked two more, including one that shattered his stick on impact. Both players showed the kind of willingness to sacrifice their bodies that you typically see in a playoff game, and it helped Colorado weather what was otherwise a dangerous power play from the Jets. Even in the preseason, the Avalanche penalty kill looked sharp from the outset.
The Avalanche’s play began to unravel, however, as the period wore on. Colorado struggled to win defensive-zone faceoffs, chased the puck around its own end and committed several dangerous turnovers and errant passes in front of Wedgewood. The mistakes forced the goaltender to work far harder than he would have liked, leaving him to make saves from awkward angles while dealing with a steady barrage of high-velocity shots.
Noah Juulsen provided another bright spot defensively, using his stick effectively to deflect passes and poke pucks away to disrupt Winnipeg’s offensive possessions. There were some questionable passes from Juulsen that created unnecessary danger, but his ability to break up plays helped Colorado limit some of the Jets’ opportunities.
Eventually, the pressure caught up with Colorado.
With 1:05 remaining in the period, Gabriel Vilardi found space in the slot and ripped a one-timer past Wedgewood, giving Winnipeg a 1-0 lead and capping a rough stretch for the Avalanche in their own zone.
Winnipeg finished the opening period with a 9-4 advantage in shots, and Colorado will need a cleaner second period if it wants to turn the game around. Too often, the Avalanche were chasing the puck instead of dictating play, particularly in their own zone, where turnovers and missed assignments gave the Jets extended possession and forced Wedgewood to make difficult saves.
Second Period
The Avalanche began the second period trailing by a goal, but there was no shortage of offensive activity. Alex Gagne generated Colorado’s first significant chance of the period with a sharp wrist shot, but Jets goaltender Stuart Skinner snared it with his glove and appeared to have a few words for Gagne after the whistle.
Colorado soon went to the power play when Winnipeg forward Davis Burnside was called for hooking. Instead of establishing sustained pressure in the offensive zone, however, the Avalanche found themselves on their heels. Cole Koepke forced a turnover that sent Winnipeg the other way, and the Jets quickly generated three shots on Wedgewood before Colorado could regain control. Wedgewood turned aside all three, keeping the Avalanche within one.
The physicality then escalated, resulting in matching minor penalties for both teams. Avalanche forward Fabian Lysell was whistled for cross-checking Mario Ferraro twice in the back, something Ferraro clearly took exception to. Moments later, after Vladislav Namestnikov was leveled by Gustav Stjernberg at the blue line, Namestnikov came to Lysell’s defense and roughed him up. Both players were sent to the penalty box.
That created a brief stretch of 4-on-4 hockey before Winnipeg was called for too many men on the ice, sending Colorado back to the power play.
On the subsequent play, Adam Beckman one-timed a pass from the right circle, but was denied by Skinner, who continued to have an impressive outing.
With just under four minutes remaining in the period, Colorado continued searching for a way to break through. Sam Malinski made a noticeable effort to create something off a faceoff win, dancing across the blue line before snapping a wrist shot toward the net. Unfortunately for the Avalanche, Skinner was square to the attempt and easily swallowed it.
The Jets doubled their lead late in the period when Mark Scheifele threaded a perfect backhand pass to Cole Perfetti at the backdoor. Perfetti made no mistake, finishing the play with a slick wrister to put Winnipeg up 2-0.
Third Period
Fabian Lysell was sent to the penalty box early in the third period for roughing up Jets defenseman Henry Thrun, who voiced his displeasure as Lysell headed to the box, prompting officials to step in and separate the two.
The Avalanche briefly appeared to get on the board when Gustav Stjernberg unleashed a shot from the point that found its way past Skinner. However, the Jets challenged the play for goaltender interference and won after it was determined that Fedor Svechkov interfered with Skinner. Replay showed Svechkov battling Dylan DeMelo for position in the crease before making contact with Skinner’s glove.
The goal was ultimately overturned, and Winnipeg quickly responded at the other end. DeMelo made up for his involvement in the previous play by firing a precise wrist shot over Nabokov’s glove to extend the Jets’ lead to 3-0.
Colorado finally got on the board with 5:26 remaining in regulation when Georgii Merkulov jammed home a rebound that Skinner thought he had covered, cutting the Avalanche’s deficit to two.