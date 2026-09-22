Avalanche Can’t Find Offensive Breakthrough As Jets Take 2-0 Lead

The ensuing man advantage put Colorado’s penalty kill under pressure as Winnipeg peppered Scott Wedgewood with shots, but the Avalanche held firm. Alex Gagne got in front of one attempt, while Parker Kelly blocked two more, including one that shattered his stick on impact. Both players showed the kind of willingness to sacrifice their bodies that you typically see in a playoff game, and it helped Colorado weather what was otherwise a dangerous power play from the Jets. Even in the preseason, the Avalanche penalty kill looked sharp from the outset.