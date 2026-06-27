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Avalanche Trade Ivan Ivan to Bruins for Former First-Round Pick Fabian Lysell

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Ryan O’Hara
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Updated Jun 27, 2026, 20:03
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The Colorado Avalanche traded forward Ivan Ivan to the Boston Bruins on Saturday in exchange for former first-round pick Fabian Lysell, swapping a uniquely named depth forward for a skilled winger still trying to convert AHL production into a full-time NHL role.

The Colorado Avalanche lost two Ivans on Saturday.

Well, sort of.

Colorado traded forward Ivan Ivan to the Boston Bruins in exchange for former first-round pick Fabian Lysell, ending the brief Avalanche tenure of one of the NHL's most unforgettable names while taking a chance on a former top prospect still searching for his breakthrough.

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It's a classic change-of-scenery trade.

Colorado parts with a reliable depth forward who exceeded expectations after signing as an undrafted free agent, while Boston sends away a skilled winger whose offensive potential has yet to translate consistently at the NHL level.

Fabian Lysell is the latest Avalanche reclamation project. Credit: Charles LeClaire - Imagn ImagesFabian Lysell is the latest Avalanche reclamation project. Credit: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images

The 23-year-old Lysell spent last season with the Providence Bruins, recording 17 goals and 25 assists for 42 points in 57 American Hockey League games. He helped Providence finish with the AHL's best regular-season record and capture the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy, ranking sixth on the team in scoring while finishing fifth in both goals and assists.

The Swedish winger has quietly been one of the AHL's more productive young forwards since turning professional. Over four seasons with Providence, Lysell amassed 57 goals and 106 assists for 163 points in 219 regular-season games. He has also appeared in 12 NHL games with Boston, collecting one goal and two assists.

A change of scenery may be exactly what he needs.

Selected 21st overall by the Bruins in the 2021 NHL Draft, Lysell entered professional hockey carrying the reputation of a dynamic offensive talent. While that promise hasn't fully materialized in Boston, the Avalanche are betting there's still another level to his game.

Before turning pro, Lysell starred for the Western Hockey League's Vancouver Giants, tallying 22 goals and 40 assists for 62 points in 53 games during the 2021-22 season. He elevated his play in the postseason, recording four goals and 17 assists for 21 points in 12 playoff games, with his 17 assists leading the entire WHL.

Prior to arriving in North America, the Gothenburg, Sweden, native played professionally with Luleå HF in the Swedish Hockey League after developing in Frölunda's respected junior system.

Lysell has also represented Sweden on the international stage, earning bronze medals at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2021 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

Ivan, meanwhile, leaves Colorado after three seasons. Signed by the Avalanche as an undrafted free agent in March 2024, he appeared in 49 games with the club, recording five goals and four assists while earning a reputation as a dependable, high-energy bottom-six forward.

He spent a majority of his time with the Colorado Eagles, where he produced 25 goals and 44 assists in 169 career AHL games.

Whether the trade ultimately pays off will depend on which player benefits more from his new surroundings. Colorado is betting Lysell's first-round pedigree still carries untapped potential, while Boston adds a player who has already shown he can carve out a role at the NHL level.

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