Avalanche Trade Ivan Ivan to Bruins for Former First-Round Pick Fabian Lysell
Ryan O’Hara3hUpdated Jun 27, 2026, 20:03featured
The Colorado Avalanche traded forward Ivan Ivan to the Boston Bruins on Saturday in exchange for former first-round pick Fabian Lysell, swapping a uniquely named depth forward for a skilled winger still trying to convert AHL production into a full-time NHL role.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy