Nichushkin’s Heroics Send Avalanche to Shootout Win Over Stars

It took less than two minutes for Dallas to score in the following period. After Josh Manson was checked into the boards by Hryckowian and lost the puck behind the net, Hryckowian found Jamie Benn in the slot and Benn toe-dragged and slid the puck by Blackwood to make it a 4-2 game. After giving up four goals on 11 shots, Blackwood was replaced in net by former Star Scott Wedgewood.