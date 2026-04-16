Avalanche Turn Ball Arena Into A Full-Blown Playoff Festival With “Avs Alley”

The Colorado Avalanche are transforming Ball Arena into a full-scale outdoor playoff hub, giving fans a free, high-energy way to experience every moment of the postseason atmosphere together.
The postseason atmosphere in Denver won’t be confined to the seats inside Ball Arena this spring.
In a move aimed at extending the playoff experience beyond the building’s walls, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced plans to transform the area surrounding the arena into a large-scale, open-air viewing and fan engagement space for both Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets home playoff games.
Chopper Circle, the main thoroughfare bordering Ball Arena between 9th and 11th streets, will be closed during all home playoff dates to accommodate the expanded footprint. The space will operate under two different identities depending on the event: “Avs Alley” for Avalanche games and “Base Camp 5280” for Nuggets contests. Each will feature a 20-foot outdoor video board broadcasting the game live, along with DJs, food trucks, beverage stations, team mascots, dance teams, and sponsor activations.
Both fan zones are scheduled to open two hours prior to game time and remain active throughout the duration of each contest. For example, ahead of Game 1 of the Nuggets’ first-round series against Minnesota, Base Camp 5280 is set to open at 11:30 a.m. local time for a 1:30 p.m. tipoff. Avalanche playoff scheduling—and corresponding Avs Alley dates—will be finalized following the conclusion of the NHL regular season.
Access to both areas will be free through the first two rounds of the playoffs, though fans must secure a digital pass for entry. Notably, possession of a game ticket does not guarantee admission to the outdoor zones, and separate passes are required even for those attending the game inside the arena. Conversely, fans without tickets are welcome to attend the outdoor viewing experience, space permitting.
Organizers indicated that admission fees could be introduced in later playoff rounds, with proceeds directed to Kroenke Sports Charities. The organization previously generated more than $1.1 million during similar postseason initiatives tied to the Avalanche’s 2022 Stanley Cup run and the Nuggets’ 2023 NBA title campaign.
The location is accessible via Denver’s RTD rail system, with the Ball Arena–Elitch Gardens stop serving as the primary transit point. Standard event parking rates will remain in effect for all playoff games.
The initiative underscores a broader effort to turn downtown Denver into a centralized postseason hub—one that caters not just to ticket holders, but to an entire fan base looking to share in the moment.