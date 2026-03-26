Avalanche Unleashed: Colorado’s Depth Sets the Stage for Stanley Cup Supremacy

Even without a fully healthy lineup, the Colorado Avalanche demonstrated Tuesday night just how dangerous they can be. Fresh off the returns of captain Gabe Landeskog and penalty kill specialist Logan O'Connor, Colorado exacted revenge on the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 6–2 win at PPG Paints Arena.
Though sloppy at times, the Avalanche displayed the caliber and grit of a bona fide Stanley Cup contender. When 12 different players record at least a point, it speaks not only to the stars producing but to the depth that truly wins championships.
Nathan MacKinnon scored just 4:57 into the game, marking his league-leading 46th goal of the season. Sam Malinski scored for the first time in nearly three months, while Martin Necas—arguably the NHL’s best player coming out of the Olympic break—delivered another standout performance with two goals, including one on the power play, an area where Colorado had struggled most of the season until recently.
Prior to the Olympic break, the Avalanche ranked at or near the bottom of the NHL in power-play efficiency, converting just 15% of opportunities. Since February 25, however, Colorado has climbed nearly 20 spots in the standings, converting on 23% of their power plays. Necas has been the not-so-secret weapon, tallying 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points in his last 15 games.
The Avalanche may have the league’s most dangerous lineup. The return of O’Connor on the third line provided a massive boost and allowed Nazem Kadri, acquired at the trade deadline from the Calgary Flames, to slot in at center behind MacKinnon and Brock Nelson.
The setup on this goal was pure ecstasy.
That line looked deadly all night, especially with Parker Kelly joining the mix. Colorado opened the game with four first-period goals, and with 2:41 left, Kelly scored the fourth. It began when Kadri beat former Avs defenseman Samuel Girard to the puck along the boards, quickly fed it behind the net to O’Connor, who found Kelly at the doorstep for a one-timer that found the net.
Beyond scoring, the line’s overall performance was encouraging, averaging about 15 minutes of ice time. O’Connor logging 15 minutes after 11 months away is remarkable—and it should only improve as he gains more games under his belt.
That said, this Penguins team had just handed the Avalanche a 7‑2 loss on home ice. While Evgeni Malkin was out, Colorado wasn’t at full strength either, making this win far from guaranteed.
Nic Roy was a late scratch due to an upper-body injury and is expected to return by the end of the regular season. Meanwhile, Artturi Lehkonen, sidelined since March 3 with an upper-body injury against the Anaheim Ducks, is expected to rejoin the top six upon his return.
When that happens, Ross Colton—who scored in his first game back from injury—may slide from the second line to the fourth. Roy, a dual-threat who can play center or wing, would likely take the left side of the third line with Kadri remaining at 3C and O’Connor on the right. A potential fourth line could feature Colton, Jack Drury, and Joel Kiviranta.
Colorado’s depth has been a hallmark of the franchise. In 2022, injuries to stars like Darcy Kuemper and Kadri were absorbed seamlessly, with replacements like Pavel Francouz and Jack Johnson stepping up. Even with healthy scratches like Gavin Brindley, the team remains formidable, with prospects like Zakhar Bardakov adding depth and elite forechecking.
In short, this Avalanche team is a powerhouse. As they head into Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs, Colorado isn’t just a contender—they’re a benchmark of depth, skill, and resilience. Opponents will face a relentless, multi-layered lineup, and if the Avalanche can sustain their execution, they enter the postseason as the team to beat.