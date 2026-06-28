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Avalanche Unveil 2026 Development Camp Roster Featuring 26 Players

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Ryan O’Hara
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Updated Jun 28, 2026, 22:57
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The Colorado Avalanche have announced a 26-player roster for their 2026 development camp in Centennial, featuring 15 draft picks, on-ice sessions from June 30 to July 2 at Family Sports Center, and a community visit to the Avs Clubhouse at the William E. Cope Boys & Girls Club.

The Colorado Avalanche will open their 2026 Development Camp this week at Family Sports Center, giving fans an early look at a deep group of prospects and invitees trying to make their mark in the organization’s system.

A total of 27 players are set to take part, including 15 drafted prospects alongside a mix of additional invitees. The group is split into 11 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders.

Three of Colorado's selections from this weekend's NHL Draft will not participate in development camp. Forward Egor Shilov, defenseman Axel Elofsson, and forward Ondřej Ruml are all absent from the roster.

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The camp also features nine players attending on amateur tryout invitations, giving several undrafted prospects an opportunity to impress the organization over the three-day event.

One player worth keeping an eye on is Christian Humphreys, who arrives at camp fresh off helping the Kitchener Rangers win the Memorial Cup. The 2024 fourth-round pick is coming off a breakout season in which he recorded 27 goals and 58 assists for 85 points in 63 regular-season games before adding nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points in 18 playoff contests despite battling an injury.

On-ice sessions run from June 30 through July 2 and are open to the public.

Beyond the rink, prospects will also spend time in the community. Camp participants are scheduled to join youth at the Avs Clubhouse at the William E. Cope Boys & Girls Club on Tuesday from 1:15–2:15 p.m., continuing the organization’s annual outreach efforts during development camp week.

One player, defenseman Saige Weinstein, is listed as not skating.

Below is the full roster.

Forwards (11)

Will Elger (46)

Rilen Kovacevic (47)

Mathias Loiselle (51)

Cole Davis (53)

Grant Ahcan (55)

Christian Humphreys (63)

Nolan Roed (65)

Jake Fisher (68)

Beckett Hamilton (71)

Shawn Carrier (76)

Torkel Jennersjö (98)

Defensemen (11)

Tory Pitner (5)

Teddy Lechner (43)

Cole Tuminaro (45)

Francesco Dell’Elce (56)

Linus Funck (59)

Chris Romaine (78)

Dylan Compton (79)

Axel Lofgren (80)

Noah Jettelson (81)

Nikita Ishimnikov (86)

Ethan Weber (95)

Goaltenders (4)

Louka Cloutier (1)

Nikita Novosyolov (31)

Alexandre Raymond (40)

Tobias Tvrznik (60)

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