Avalanche Unveil 2026 Development Camp Roster Featuring 26 Players

One player worth keeping an eye on is Christian Humphreys, who arrives at camp fresh off helping the Kitchener Rangers win the Memorial Cup. The 2024 fourth-round pick is coming off a breakout season in which he recorded 27 goals and 58 assists for 85 points in 63 regular-season games before adding nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points in 18 playoff contests despite battling an injury.