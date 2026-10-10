Avalanche vs. Maple Leafs: Key Players to Watch in Saturday’s Matchup

Colorado Avalanche
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Isaiah J. Downing - Imagn Images
Isaiah J. Downing - Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2026 4:15 PMPublished Oct 10, 2026 4:15 PM
The Colorado Avalanche look to keep their offense rolling against the Toronto Maple Leafs as Jaden Schwartz, Nathan MacKinnon, and Cale Makar lead the way.
Jaden Schwartz has never scored 30 goals in an NHL season, but four games into this year, he’s making that milestone look like a distant memory. The Colorado Avalanche forward has six points already, and he’ll look to keep it going Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Ball Arena.
Toronto is coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to Vegas on Thursday. The Leafs built a 3-0 lead in the first period but couldn’t hold on. Saturday marks their only trip to Denver this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews
Matthews has given Colorado trouble throughout his career. He has 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in 18 games against the Avalanche, including two goals and an assist in his last four appearances at Ball Arena.
He scored a hat trick in Toronto’s 8-3 win over Colorado on Dec. 1, 2021. The Avalanche were 11-7-1 at the time, months before winning the Stanley Cup.
William Nylander
Nylander has 13 assists in 17 career games against Colorado. He’s been effective at setting up teammates in this matchup, and the Avalanche will need to keep him from finding too much room.
Gavin McKenna and Easton Cowan
McKenna, the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, has one goal and two assists through five games. Cowan scored on a breakaway against Vegas on Thursday.
Both players have the speed to take advantage of turnovers. Colorado has given the puck away at times early this season, and those mistakes could give Toronto some dangerous chances.
Sergei Bobrovsky was impressive in Thursday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights, so head coach Jim Hiller may give the two-time Stanley Cup champion another start. The 38-year-old has a 12-6-2 record in 21 career games against the Avalanche, with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.
Colorado Avalanche
Jaden Schwartz
Schwartz has three goals and three assists through four games, including two goals in Thursday’s 7-3 win over Calgary.
He’s never scored 30 goals in an NHL season, but his current pace has him on track for 63. It’s still early, but Schwartz has been outstanding and is giving Colorado another scoring threat alongside its star players.
Nathan MacKinnon
MacKinnon has eight points through four games this season, including a goal and two assists against Calgary. He’s also had plenty of success against Toronto, with 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 24 career games.
He’s recorded seven points in his last four meetings with the Maple Leafs.
Cale Makar
Makar had two goals and an assist against Calgary. He has 10 points in 12 career games against Toronto, including five in his last four matchups.
Brock Nelson is another player to watch. He scored a hat trick in Colorado’s 4-1 win over Toronto on Jan. 25, 2026. Martin Necas has 14 points in 16 career games against the Leafs, although 12 of those came during his time with Carolina.
Colorado has been finding the net with little trouble, but Toronto has the speed to make the Avalanche pay for mistakes. If Colorado can limit the turnovers, it will have a good chance to keep its hot start going at home.
If we have to make an educated guess, Mackenzie Blackwood will probably get the nod in between the pipes. The 29-year-old has a record of 2-2-1 in seven games with a goals against average of 3.52 and a save percentage of .886 against the Maple Leafs in his career. However, he has two out of his last three starts against Toronto.
Scott Wedgewood hasn't fared much better. However, he has not played against the Maple Leafs since he was a member of the Dallas Stars. The 34-year-old is 1-3-2 in six appearances with a goals against average of 4.15 and a sub.900 save percentage against the Leafs.
Puck drop is at 5 p.m. local time.
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