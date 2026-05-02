Avalanche vs Wild: Second Round Sets Stage For Heavyweight Western Clash

Colorado opens the second round against a surging Minnesota Wild team fresh off ending an 11-year playoff series drought, setting up a high-intensity Western Conference clash between Presidents’ Trophy dominance and renewed postseason belief.
As the Colorado Avalanche open the second round on home ice, they do so against a Minnesota Wild team that has already shed years of postseason inertia and now arrives with the confidence of a group that has rediscovered how to win when it matters most.
Dominance Meets Resurgence
Colorado’s 55–16–11 regular season secured the NHL’s top seed, and their first-round sweep of the Los Angeles Kings only reinforced a familiar reality: when the Avalanche dictate pace, few teams can meaningfully disrupt them.
Minnesota, however, enters with a different kind of legitimacy. Their six-game series win over Dallas ended an 11-year drought without a playoff series victory and sets up their first second-round appearance in over two decades. The Wild also carry a season-series edge of competitiveness against Colorado, having gone 2–1–1 in the regular season—though the Avalanche’s identity is rarely shaped by those margins.
Game 1 is set for Sunday at 8 p.m. in Denver on TNT, with the remainder of the schedule to be determined following the conclusion of the Eastern Conference series.
Colorado Avalanche Strengths
Offensive Engine
Colorado’s attack remains one of the league’s most complete systems, averaging 3.63 goals per game during the regular season while maintaining layered scoring depth.
- Nathan MacKinnon (C): A 53-goal, 127-point campaign places him squarely in MVP conversation. While held to four points in Round 1, his ability to tilt games in short bursts remains Colorado’s most dangerous constant.
- Martin Necas (C): A seamless mid-season addition whose 49 points in 108 games with Colorado reflect both efficiency and adaptability. His two-way speed complements MacKinnon’s explosiveness.
- Cale Makar (D): A 20-goal, 59-assist season underscores his dual identity as defender and offensive initiator. His postseason pedigree includes a pivotal role in Colorado’s 2022 Stanley Cup run.
Supporting pieces such as Artturi Lehkonen, Brock Nelson, Valeri Nichushkin, and Nazem Kadri ensure that Colorado’s scoring is distributed rather than concentrated.
Defensive Structure
Colorado allowed just 2.40 goals per game in the regular season—the lowest mark in the NHL—and conceded only five total goals in a four-game sweep of Los Angeles.
The system is defined less by individual shutdown assignments and more by spatial control. Devon Toews and Cale Makar drive transition suppression, while the depth rotation ensures sustained defensive pace across all matchups.
Goaltending
- Scott Wedgewood: primary starter entering Round 2
- Mackenzie Blackwood: rotational support
The tandem’s regular-season performance earned the William Jennings Trophy after allowing the fewest goals in the league. Wedgewood’s early playoff form (2.02 GAA, .921 SV%) has provided Colorado with the predictability required for deeper postseason runs.
Special Teams
- Power play: 17.1% (27th in NHL)
- Penalty kill: 84.6% (1st in NHL)
The imbalance is notable but survivable; Colorado’s penalty kill has become a stabilizing force, often offsetting the inconsistency of their man-advantage unit.
Minnesota Wild Strengths
Key Offensive Contributors
- Kirill Kaprizov (LW): One of the NHL’s most dynamic scorers, finishing the regular season with 45 goals and adding nine playoff points against Dallas. His ability to generate offense independently remains Minnesota’s central threat.
- Matt Boldy (LW): Emerging as a premier top-line winger with 42 goals and 85 points in the regular season, followed by six goals in Round 1. His finishing efficiency has continued to rise under playoff pressure.
- Vladimir Tarasenko (RW): A veteran with championship pedigree whose 50th career playoff goal came at a critical moment against Dallas, though overall production remains modest.
- Joel Eriksson Ek (C): Two-way stabilizer whose status is questionable entering Game 1.
Minnesota’s offense increased to 3.83 goals per game in Round 1, a significant rise from their regular-season output of 3.27.
Defensive Identity
Minnesota allowed 2.87 goals per game during the regular season and improved to 2.50 in Round 1. Their defensive identity is built on mobility rather than physical containment.
- Quinn Hughes (D): Acquired in a franchise-altering move, he averaged over 31 minutes per game in the playoffs and directly influenced Minnesota’s Game 6 clincher against Dallas with a goal and two points.
- Brock Faber (D): Hughes’ partner, forming one of the league’s most active defensive pairings in terms of puck transition and ice time.
Jonas Brodin’s injury status remains a significant variable entering the series.
Goaltenders
- Jesper Wallstedt: .924 save percentage and 2.05 GAA in Round 1, stabilizing Minnesota’s defensive profile and outperforming expectations in his first playoff series.
- Filip Gustavsson: backup option
Special Teams Concerns
- Power play: 25.2% (regular season), 16% vs Dallas
- Penalty kill: 60% vs Dallas
Minnesota’s special teams volatility remains their most exploitable weakness entering the series.
Projected Lineups
Colorado Avalanche
Forwards
- Artturi Lehkonen – Nathan MacKinnon – Martin Necas
- Ross Colton – Brock Nelson – Valeri Nichushkin
- Gabriel Landeskog – Nazem Kadri – Nicolas Roy
- Parker Kelly – Jack Drury – Logan O’Connor
Defense
- Devon Toews – Cale Makar
- Brent Burns – Nick Blankenburg
- Brett Kulak – Sam Malinski
Goaltenders
- Scott Wedgewood
- Mackenzie Blackwood
Minnesota Wild
Forwards
- Kirill Kaprizov – Ryan Hartman – Mats Zuccarello
- Marcus Johansson – Joel Eriksson Ek – Matt Boldy
- Yakov Trenin – Michael McCarron – Vladimir Tarasenko
- Marcus Foligno – Nico Sturm – Nick Foligno
Defense
- Quinn Hughes – Brock Faber
- Jake Middleton – Jared Spurgeon
- Zach Bogosian – Jeff Petry
Goaltenders
- Jesper Wallstedt
- Filip Gustavsson
Series Outlook
Colorado enters this series defined by structural certainty, elite offensive depth, and defensive suppression that has already proven sustainable in playoff conditions. Minnesota arrives defined by momentum, emergent goaltending, and a forward group capable of producing in concentrated surges.
The series, ultimately, becomes a test of rhythm versus restraint—whether the Avalanche can impose their cadence, or whether Minnesota can fracture it long enough to extend the conversation deeper into the round.