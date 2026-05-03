Avalanche-Wild Series Set To Explode As Central Division Rivals Collide In Round Two

Two heavyweight contenders with playoff history and no shortage of edge meet in Denver tonight as the Avalanche and Wild open what could become the fiercest series of the postseason.
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche return home Sunday night to begin their Western Conference Second Round clash with the Minnesota Wild, renewing a rivalry that has historically produced bruising hockey and narrow margins.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Mountain Time at Ball Arena, where Colorado hopes to turn first-round momentum into another deep playoff push.
The Avalanche arrive rested after sweeping the Los Angeles Kings in four games. Colorado closed that series with a commanding 5-1 victory on April twenty-six, powered by two goals from Nathan MacKinnon and a sharp performance from goaltender Scott Wedgewood, who turned aside 24 of 25 shots.
Colorado’s Stars Are Setting the Tone
MacKinnon opened the postseason in elite form, recording two goals and two assists for four points in the first round. Gabriel Landeskog matched that production with two goals, two assists, and four points, while Artturi Lehkonen also posted four points on two goals and two assists.
Colorado’s offensive engine remains terrifying when fully engaged. MacKinnon drives pace as well as anyone in the league, while Landeskog’s return has restored edge and leadership to the forward group. Lehkonen continues to thrive in difficult minutes and pressure moments.
On the back end, Cale Makar remains one of hockey’s great game-breakers, capable of changing momentum with a single rush or pass. Devon Toews supplies the stability and positional intelligence that allows Colorado’s stars to attack freely.
Minnesota Comes in Tested and Dangerous
The Wild advanced by eliminating the Dallas Stars in six games, finishing the series with a 5-2 victory in Game Six. Minnesota responded after losing a second-period lead, then surged late behind Quinn Hughes and Matt Boldy. Hughes scored twice, while Boldy added two empty-net goals to seal it.
Minnesota’s identity is clear: disciplined structure, opportunistic scoring, and enough physicality to drag opponents into uncomfortable hockey. The Wild do not need to dominate possession to win—they simply need mistakes to appear.
Playoff History Between the Rivals
This marks the fourth postseason meeting between the franchises. Previous matchups came in the opening round:
- 2003: Minnesota won in seven games
- 2008: Colorado won in six games
- 2014: Minnesota won in seven games
Nothing in this rivalry has ever come easy.
Numbers Worth Watching
Colorado finished the regular season with a record of fifty-two wins, sixteen regulation losses, and eleven overtime or shootout losses. The Avalanche scored 295 goals and allowed 201, underscoring their balance at both ends of the ice.
Minnesota enters with confidence, momentum, and the sharpness that comes from surviving a demanding first-round series.
What Will Decide Game One
Colorado’s path is straightforward: unleash its speed, win transition battles, and let its stars dictate tempo.
Minnesota’s mission is equally clear: slow the neutral zone, finish every check, and frustrate Colorado into impatience.
Final Word
This does not feel like an ordinary second-round matchup. It feels like two contenders meeting too early. The Avalanche have the firepower and home ice. The Wild bring grit and belief. Game One should be fierce from the opening faceoff.