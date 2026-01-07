Avs Drop Second Straight Game, Lightning Win 4-2

The Colorado Avalanche have suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season.

Brandon Hagel broke a third-period deadlock with his 20th goal of the season, lifting the Tampa Bay Lightning to their eighth straight win in a 4–2 triumph over the Avalanche on Tuesday night at Benchmark International Arena.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves.

Parker Kelly and Brock Nelson scored for Colorado. The Avalanche had just three regulation losses on the season entering Tuesday. Scott Wedgewood stopped 24 shots.

First Period

Tampa Bay’s Darren Raddysh was sent off just under four minutes in for holding Nathan MacKinnon at the top of the crease, giving Colorado an early power-play opportunity. The Avalanche generated quality looks, highlighted by a heavy one-timer from Cale Makar, but Andrei Vasilevskiy stood firm, turning aside every chance to keep the game scoreless.

Late in the period, Colorado gave up a goal with 12 seconds remaining on a penalty kill. Off the ensuing faceoff, a quick exchange pulled Sam Malinski toward Nikita Kucherov, opening space on the weak side. Jake Guentzel slipped into the void, gathered the puck below the dots, and walked it above the goal line before finishing with just 12 seconds remaining to give Tampa Bay a 1–0 lead.

Second Period

The second period finally revealed a spark from the Avalanche. Zakhar Bardakov jump-started the response with a poised centering feed into the crease that Parker Kelly finished cleanly to level the score early in the frame.

The momentum carried later in the period, immediately after Colorado’s penalty kill—necessitated by a Bardakov slashing minor—expired. Cale Makar burst up ice in transition and spotted Brock Nelson joining the rush, threading a pass that Nelson nudged past Andrei Vasilevskiy to give Colorado a one-goal lead.

It would prove to be the Avalanche’s final goal of the night.

Puck management unraveled throughout the night, and even Colorado’s most reliable defenders weren’t immune. An uncharacteristic breakdown from Cale Makar opened the door for Zemgus Girgensons at the top of the crease, where he made no mistake, knotting the game as it headed into the final period

Third Period

Brandon Hagel put Tampa Bay back in front early in the third period, converting on a quick release that flat out beat Scott Wedgewood clean to give the Lightning the lead. Anthony Cirelli later sealed the outcome with an empty-net goal, cementing a 4–2 Tampa Bay victory.

Takeaways

The Avalanche have been careless with the puck in previous affairs this season, but tonight was one of those rare games where they’ve been forced to pay the price. This road trip was not so much fun. It’ll be nice to come home for a bit. Hopefully we see more from our top guys. The depth made their contribution, but we need the first line to contribute some more. It’s been a tough few games.

Next Game

The Avalanche (31-4-7) take on Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators (20-16-5) at Ball Arena on Thursday. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. local time.