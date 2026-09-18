Ball Arena Is Getting a $135 Million Makeover. Here’s What Will Change

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment is investing $135 million to transform Ball Arena, bringing major upgrades to the Avalanche’s longtime home while the organization’s long-discussed practice facility remains a separate question.
For nearly a decade, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment has floated the possibility of a dedicated practice facility for the Avalanche.
Eight years after that idea first surfaced, Colorado is getting something else instead.
KSE announced Friday that it will invest $135 million into a sweeping renovation of Ball Arena, transforming the downtown Denver home of the Avalanche, Nuggets and Mammoth while keeping the building firmly at the center of the organization’s long-term plans.
The work will be completed in phases, with the project expected to be finished in time for the 2028-29 seasons. KSE will submit the required Site Development Plan to the City of Denver on Friday.
When the work is finished, Ball Arena should look considerably different.
The most noticeable change will come at the East Atrium, where KSE plans to create a new downtown-facing entrance featuring an expansive glass façade. The project will also bring new escalators and a new team store to the arena.
Once inside, fans should see changes aimed at one of the building's most familiar challenges: congestion.
KSE plans to widen entrances, exits and concourses in some of the busiest areas of the arena. Point-of-sale technology will also be upgraded throughout the building in an effort to reduce wait times at concessions.
Three new premium clubs are also part of the project, including one that will offer direct access to reserved seating on the 100 level.
“The result of this project will be a world-class venue that offers a legendary guest experience night after night,” KSE Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke said. “The Nuggets, Avalanche, and Mammoth will have a home in Downtown Denver to rival any in their respective leagues, and we will reinforce our position as the city’s top indoor space for touring concerts and other major productions.”
The renovation is also just one piece of KSE's larger vision for the 55-acre property surrounding Ball Arena.
The organization has plans for a new entertainment district that could eventually include a hotel, a mid-sized entertainment venue, a central park, shopping, restaurants and residential and office towers.
In other words, the Ball Arena renovation is not being viewed as an isolated project. KSE is continuing to reshape the entire area surrounding the building, with the arena itself serving as a major part of that long-term development.
Some of Ball Arena's premium spaces are already undergoing their own transformation. The first 24 Legacy Suites on the 100 level and Signature Suites on the 200 level are scheduled to debut during the 2026-27 seasons.
KSE has also introduced several fan-focused initiatives in recent seasons, including its $5 Fan-Friendly concessions menu and the Local Eats program, which features locally owned restaurants and vendors.
The latest renovation represents another major change for an arena that has been the Avalanche's home since 1999.
“When we acquired the Nuggets, Avalanche, and the Arena, we committed to developing winning teams and to supporting the City of Denver,” KSE Founder, Owner and Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke said. “The renovated Ball Arena and the subsequent redevelopment of the surrounding land allow us to keep doing both for another 25 years and beyond.”
The Avalanche will continue calling Ball Arena home throughout the renovation process, with the work being completed in phases to minimize disruptions for fans and neighbors.
By the time the Avalanche reach the 2028-29 season, however, Ball Arena is expected to offer fans a dramatically different experience — one that is more modern, immersive and built around making game nights in downtown Denver better than ever.
The long-discussed possibility of a dedicated practice facility remains a separate conversation, but KSE is clearly betting on Ball Arena and the surrounding property as a major part of the Avalanche's future in Denver.
Colorado opens its 2026-27 regular-season home schedule September 30 against the Los Angeles Kings.