Bednar Addresses Cold Power Play as Avalanche Take Commanding 3–0 Lead Over Kings

Colorado has the Kings on the brink of a fifth straight first-round exit despite a stalled Avalanche power play that has yet to find its rhythm in the series.
The Colorado Avalanche didn’t just take control of this series—they’ve squeezed the life out of it, turning every inch of ice into a dead end for the Los Angeles Kings.
Against Los Angeles, Colorado’s identity has leaned heavily on structure, discipline, and elite goaltending. The pace has tightened, the space has disappeared, and the Avalanche have looked more than comfortable dictating that kind of game.
Fresh off sharing the William M. Jennings Trophy with Mackenzie Blackwood, Scott Wedgewood has carried that form straight into the postseason. He’s been calm, square, and rarely scrambling—turning aside nearly everything in front of him. Through three starts, Wedgewood is a perfect 3–0, posting a 1.28 goals against average and a .947 save percentage, both second-best among playoff goaltenders behind Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes.
After grinding out consecutive 2–1 wins and pulling away for a 4–2 victory Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena, Colorado has seized full control of the series. A 3–0 lead now leaves the Kings one loss away from a fifth straight first-round exit.
A Power Play That’s Gone Cold
For all that’s gone right, there’s still a lingering question.
Colorado’s power play—once a weakness before the Olympic break, then a genuine weapon down the stretch—has gone quiet again, coming up empty on nine opportunities this series. On paper, this was a matchup to exploit. Los Angeles entered the postseason with one of the league’s least effective penalty kills, yet through three games, that unit has looked composed, aggressive, and difficult to break.
So is it the Kings tightening things up, or the Avalanche leaving chances on the table?
That’s what The Hockey News asked head coach Jared Bednar during Friday’s Zoom availability.
"I don't think we're reverting back to earlier habits," Bednar stated. "You have to give (LA) credit; you have to give their goaltending credit."
Bednar acknowledged the looks have been there, even if the finish hasn’t followed.
"We've done some really good things and got some clean looks. Last night, I liked a few of the looks that we created."
Timing Over Volume
Execution, not effort, remains the focus. A handful of missed opportunities, a few disrupted entries, and even power plays shortened by penalties have kept the unit from finding a rhythm—but not from generating belief.
"Would I like to see them chip in? Absolutely. I think we still have the ability to do that in this series and be a difference maker...We had some scoring chances that got our power play guys feeling good about their game and some of the things that we did in the offensive zone."
And in the playoffs, where space is scarce and mistakes are magnified, Bednar emphasized that production isn’t just about quantity—it’s about timing.
"The intensity of the penalty kills this time of the year is high," he continued. "At some point, you got to make a play and put one in the back of the net and we've missed on a couple close calls. Just have to stick with it and try to make an impact the next game.
"It's not necessarily how many you score, it's the timing of some of these goals and hopefully we can still get a big one that can make a difference for us."
For a team already in full control of the series, that one moment might be all that’s left to deliver the final blow.
Colorado could deliver the final blow on Sunday when they have a chance to complete the sweep and send Anze Kopitar’s season into what could be its final chapter on home ice, as the two teams meet at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 1:30 p.m. local time.