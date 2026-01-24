Bednar Remains Confident in Blackwood After Another Rough Night

The third period was a complete unraveling for the Avalanche. From the opening faceoff, Colorado mismanaged the puck, and the Flyers wasted no time making them pay. Philadelphia scored three goals in a span of under 10 minutes, two of them coming from Owen Tippett, including a shorthanded marker. Tippett became the second player in as many games to record a hat trick against Blackwood, while Matvei Michkov capped the night with an empty-net goal, giving him two goals in the contest.