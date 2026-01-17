Bednar Rips Avalanche Effort After 7–3 Home Loss to Predators

DENVER — After winning 17 consecutive games at Ball Arena, the Colorado Avalanche have now dropped back-to-back contests on home ice.
Colorado suffered a 7–3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday night, marking the second time this season the Predators have defeated the Avalanche—more than any other NHL opponent.
Ryan O’Reilly led Nashville with a hat trick and four-point performance. Filip Forsberg added a goal and two assists, Roman Josi recorded three helpers, and Michael Bunting also found the back of the net. Juuse Saros was sharp throughout, stopping 39 shots.
For Colorado, Brock Nelson scored twice, while Martin Nečas tallied his 22nd goal of the season. Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves in his return from injured reserve.
Head coach Jared Bednar typically finds something to build on following a loss. Friday night was not one of those occasions.
“There were no positives about this game,” Bednar said with a subtle chuckle. “I hated that game from start to finish, pretty much.
“We got slightly better in the second period and okay at the start of the third, but it wasn’t enough to win the hockey game, so there’s nothing I liked.”
Given the trade rumors surrounding O'Reilly, The Hockey News put Bednar on the spot and asked him if he or anyone else has put any thought into acquiring him. Bednar was succinct in his response.
"I have no idea," he said flatly. "That's not my department. If they keep playing like that, they won't be trading anybody."
O’Reilly opened the scoring just 30 seconds into the game, winning a faceoff against Nathan MacKinnon before taking a feed from Forsberg and beating Blackwood with a quick backhand.
Nearly a minute later, Nelson answered for Colorado, tying the game at 1–1 after hammering home a rebound off a Brent Burns point shot. The goal was his team-leading seventh of the month and 23rd of the season.
At the 7:32 mark, O’Reilly struck again. His sharp-angle attempt from the side of the net deflected off Sam Girard’s stick and past Blackwood, restoring Nashville’s one-goal advantage.
Colorado responded just over four minutes later when Nelson buried his second of the night, redirecting Josh Manson’s wrist shot from the point past Saros to even the score at 2–2.
Despite the deadlock after 20 minutes, the Avalanche dictated much of the play, outshooting Nashville 17–10 in the opening frame.
Jack Drury nearly gave Colorado the lead midway through the period, setting up Victor Olofsson for a blistering one-timer from the right circle, but Saros came up with a timely save.
Just over a minute later, the Avalanche came within inches again as Burns fired a point shot that kicked off Saros and trickled toward the goal line. Neither Nelson nor Ross Colton could reach the loose puck before Saros sprawled to cover, aided by a collapsing defense.
With under seven minutes remaining, O’Reilly completed the hat trick against his former club, deftly deflecting a Luke Evangelista shot past Blackwood to give Nashville a 3–2 lead.
Moments later, a costly offensive-zone turnover by Valeri Nichushkin sprung a Nashville 2-on-1 rush. Bunting capitalized, snapping a top-shelf wrist shot to extend the Predators’ advantage to 4–2.
Colorado entered the third period trailing by two despite holding a commanding 32–21 edge in shots on goal.
The Avalanche wasted little time pushing back. Just 65 seconds into the period, MacKinnon found Nečas in the slot, and the Czech winger ripped a wrist shot that Saros couldn’t track, pulling Colorado within one.
Colorado unraveled late in the period. Zakhar Bardakov was whistled for interference on a questionable call, and Nashville capitalized on the ensuing power play when Forsberg snapped a top-shelf shot from the right circle off a feed from O’Reilly to make it 5–3.
Steven Stamkos added an empty-net goal moments later to extend the lead. After Cole Smith was called for slashing Bardakov, Colorado went back to the power play and elected to pull the goaltender again.
That decision backfired. Cale Makar turned the puck over at the blue line, allowing Michael McCarron to break free and score a rare shorthanded empty-net goal, sealing a 7–3 Nashville victory.
The Avalanche (33-5-8) have now lost four of their last six games and will look to rebound Monday against Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals (24-18-6). Coverage begins at 2 p.m. local time.